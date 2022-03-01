Puerto Rico

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Divorced for 30 Years, Elderly Couple Re...
The coronavirus pandemic makes us all take love a little more seriously—especially elderly couple Kjeld and Lotte Pressler.
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leav...
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Rele...
The Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!
Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars'-Themed Hotel Officially Has an Op...
A new hotel experience will open next year at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests can start booking “voyages” beginning on October 28 for the March 1, 2022, launch.
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Ever...
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
What Does Domestic Violence Actually Loo...
October is Domestic Violence awareness month. Quite often the only question asked is, has he ever hit you? Assault is actually only a small part of the abusive system that makes up domestic violence.
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Halloween Episodes of 'The Off...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Put a Spell on Your Home With 'Hocus Poc...
The witching hour has never smelled so good! The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season.
Southwest Airlines Customers Drive 1,500...
A group of friends who attended a wedding in Austin had to drive for 20 hours back to their home on the East Coast after Southwest Airlines canceled at least 80 flights out of the Texan city on Sunday.
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan an...
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Horizon
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.