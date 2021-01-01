‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Spotted Filming in Rhode Island on TikTok
Production on the franchise’s highly anticipated sequel, coming to Disney+ next fall, is evidently underway after a TikTok user spotted the set in Rhode Island on Monday. In the short clip, Kiel James Patrick stumbled across a small village being built,
Rhode Island native joins Bangor station...
Tyler Krusz, a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, will be the new sports anchor at WVII Channel 7 and WFVX Channel 22 in Bangor.
Meet more graduates of the 2021 Providen...
A few weeks ago, we profiled the first five companies in the 2021 Providence Design Catalyst program run by the non-profit DESIGNxRI, an organization that seeks to encourage and promote opportunities for designers,
Running For Rett Syndrome + Hall Of Famer: East Providence Daily
Happy Thursday, people of East Providence! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening locally to start today off on an informed note. Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 73 Low: 55. Today's East Providence Daily is brought to you by Newrez,
E. Providence Man Running 2021 Boston Ma...
Maurice Lowman will run in a full suit with a picture pinned to him of a 7-year-old Stoughton boy who lost his life to Rett Syndrome.
Cut Risedronate Drug Holiday to Under 2 ...
Risedronate confers less hip fracture protection than alendronate during drug holidays beyond 2 years, so a 2- to 3-year drug holiday for risedronate is likely too long.
Don’t try this at home (or anywhere)
Two Rhode Island men authorities say touched off a needless and expensive ocean search and rescue effort when they fired maritime distress flares to
Bill Reynolds among 9 who will be induct...
Longtime Providence Journal sports columnist Bill Reynolds is among nine prominent Rhode Islanders set to be inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame later this month. Patrick T. Conley, president of the hall's board and a Heritage Hall of Famer himself,
Motorists are driving too fast over the ...
New effort intended to assist with speed enforcement, traffic accidents, and suicide prevention, among other tasks.
Audrain Concours and Motor Week Comes Back—Healthier Than Ever
Interrupted by the pandemic, Audrain Concours returned last weekend. The show field was a little healthier, too, with some big names on the grounds. The promising Concours could rival the best in the country someday.
Newport County's drop in weekly reported...
After experiencing a dip in COVID cases the previous week, Newport County jumped right back up to roughly where it’s been since the start of August. According to the latest data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health,
Gone but not forgotten. The places we mi...
That's something you might hear a longtime Aquidneck Islander say as they recall the places from their youth, filled with nostalgia for what used to be. Here is a list of spots we miss that are no longer: It doesn’t matter that Chicken City closed in 1992,
Rhode Island's newest winery is in South...
A historic South Kingstown estate that was first a summer home, then a convent, and later a boarding school for girls — but had been vacant for more than 8 years — has been resurrected as a winery and boutique hotel.
Rhode Island joins Maine in de-registering JDM cars, and its logi...
The JDM cars are still under attack in New England. First it was Maine with Mitsubishi Delicas, and now Rhode Island is coming after kei cars.
Oil Spill in California Is Fraction of R...
The oil spill in California has closed beaches, killed fish and fowl, and has been tagged as a major environmental disaster. It is estimated that 100,000 gallons have been spilled. But the spill is a fraction of the size of spills that have hit Rhode Island.
RI announces award of $51 million of $20...
Six months since its launch, RentReliefRI has given away roughly a quarter of the $200 million it received in March to help Rhode Islanders lagging behind on paying their rent or utilities due to the pandemic.
Two Rhode Island men fined $5,000 after setting off distress flar...
The Coast Guard deployed two helicopters and a boat during the hour and a half search which cost more than $100,000, after witnesses reported seeing flares off Block Island on June 6, 2020.
‘There’s a lot of smoke here’: RI lawmak...
The contract was awarded to ILO Group LLC, which incorporated two days after Gov. McKee ascended to the state’s top job.
Opinion/Levesque: RI watches Massachuset...
Rhode Island might have been smart waiting to see how things worked out in Massachusetts relative to recreational use of marijuana.
Arguments over masking, and unmasking, of Rhode Island's schoolch...
Dr. Andrew Bostom, a guest on Fox News and C-Span in the past, is a witness for the plaintiffs in litigation that seeks to overturn mask requirement.
Gilded Age Rhode Island Mansion Built fo...
The century-old home, with upward of 22 bedrooms, is the second-priciest home to have sold in the Newport County
‘Whatever solution is best for Rhode Isl...
The governor said a deal would have to be “economically strong” for the state and “makes sense” for patients, but provided little detail.
Still uncommon in RI, a bald eagle rescued in Smithfield attempts...
Veterinarians are trying to save a bald eagle that was found injured along the shore of Stump Pond in Smithfield.
HPNE to hire 150+ to support Rhode Islan...
High Purity New England (HPNE) will hire more than 150 employees as part of a larger strategic plan for the firm.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at ...
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil a...
The CW reboot of "Charmed" aired its third season in January 2021. This review covers the best and worst moments as we head into spooky season.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: September 27–October 3
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our latest song review!
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the W...
Jennifer Garner accidentally texted a complete stranger while trying to talk to her "Alias" co-star, Carl Lumbly. She told fans on Instagram that it was a very humbling experience.
McRib Celebrating 40 Years at McDonald's
McDonald's McRib makes its annual return to stores for a limited time, beginning on November 1, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
HBO Max is rumored to be creating a "Harry Potter" prequel series that centers around the life of Severus Snape. Although no other information has been revealed, the series will likely take a look at the character's mysterious past.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch Every Year
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili M...
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.