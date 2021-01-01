Warwick, RI

Is outlawing all short-term rentals in Newport's residential area...
The city administration has proposed short-term rentals be prohibited in all residential districts, but that decision will be up to the City Council. City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson Jr. and Zoning Officer Guy Weston made the recommendation during a council workshop on short-term rentals Wednesday evening.
New RI Jobs Report: Government Jobs Grew...
Rhode Island-based jobs rose by 2,000 from August and it was on the backs of a significant increase in government and public education jobs. Meanwhile, private-sector jobs saw losses.
Rhode Island Sports Betting: The Best RI...
Rhode Island sports betting has been legal May 2018. There's still only one state-run online sports betting site in RI, but there are also a number of legal Daily Fantasy Sports sites where you can play on sporting events for real money.
Rare coin made in Colonial New England found in candy tin in Brit...
The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 is considered the finest example of the roughly 40 such coins known to still exist.
Sen. Ted Cruz wants to establish Newport...
I don’t think it’s a viable solution. I don’t think it was well thought out." Other proposed ports include Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide ...
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 21, the 294th day of the year — 71 days remain in 2021. On this day in 1910, a unionized iron worker purposely set off dynamite outside of the Los Angeles Times building,
Putin keeps Russian workers home for a week as deaths soar
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports the Cabinet’s proposal to declare a non-working week as coronavirus deaths have surged to another daily record.
Sox seek to pull ahead tonight before AL...
After a tough loss Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox have one more chance to win at Fenway Park before the American League Championship Series heads back to Houston.
Obituary: Susan McGrath Larcom, 58
We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected] Put “obituary” in the subject line. Mrs. Susan McGrath Larcom passed away October 18,
30 restaurants to highlight vegan dishes and specials for Vegan R...
New restaurants are among 30 that have signed on to be part of PVD Vegan Restaurant Week which will feature specials from Oct. 29 through Nov. 7. This is a statewide celebration of vegan cuisines interpreted by local chefs and restaurants.
Embracing work flexibility, making emplo...
Being flexible with employees was a common theme among dealers operating the 100 stores on the 2021 list of ' Best Dealerships To Work For.
Lynch leads Hendricken down the field, t...
It looked like Central's Judah Varfley was going to be the hero Monday night. Then David Lynch showed up, saving the day for Hendricken in a dramatic win.
Johnston High classes battle it out in a...
Panther Pride” was everywhere inside Mayor Joseph M. Polisena Stadium last Wednesday night during yet another super student success story for the 2021 edition of “Battle of the
Johnston students eagerly await this weekend's Homecoming festivi...
Homecoming! That word, which is featured in oversized Panther blue letters and displayed on a white banner that stretches across the entrance of Johnston High School, says it best about the most
Moms Mentoring Moms: Spotlight on the ro...
More than half of the infants in the country participate in Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Programs, and the United States Department of Agriculture is shining a spotlight on the important role of
Housing Market Still Hot In Johnston
The housing market typically cools off during the fall and winter, but experts predict that it will stay hot the rest of the year. Demand is still strong, but the number of homes on the market is still low in most parts of the country,
Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association shares warning signs and ...
As part of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, recognized nationwide each October, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association (RIPCA) wishes to share warning signs, resources and
Governor, RI Department of Health outlin...
As federal health officials continue their review of Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode
Housing Market Still Hot In Cranston
CRANSTON, RI — The housing market typically cools off during the fall and winter, but experts predict that it will stay hot the rest of the year. Demand is still strong, but the number of homes ...
3 Large-Cap Value Stocks to Buy This Month
Rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and potential monetary policy tightening in the near term are expected to keep the stock market volatile. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound large-cap stocks CVS Health (CVS),
McCook Central/Montrose tops WWSSC in a ...
Turnovers told the story Thursday night in Wessington Springs as McCook Central/Montrose took care of Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central, 9-6, in the opening round of the Class 11B football playoffs.
CVS Health Announces Availability of Mod...
CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that, following authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based
Housing Market Still Hot In Woonsocket
About 50 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 02895 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Collette has new tours and Oberammergau ...
Collette has kicked off its 104th travel season with the launch of 29 brand new tours, now available for booking.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.