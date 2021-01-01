Warwick, RI

Warwick bus drivers and First Student fail to reach an agreement;...
Warwick bus drivers and bus company First Student have failed to reach a contract agreement. It remains unclear whether the drivers will strike. The union said last week that it would honor its agreement to extend negotiations through this week and said any job action would take place after Friday.
Owners Of The Station Nightclub Tell The...
The 2003 fire at The Station nightclub in Warwick, Rhode Island was one of the deadliest in U.S. history. One hundred people died and more than 200 were injured. The fire started when the crew of the band Great White set off fireworks on stage.
‘There’s nothing’: Warwick mom on the br...
A Rhode Island mother who nearly ended up on the streets this past summer is struggling to find a place for her family to live. Donna Wood tells 12 News that earlier this year, her landlord sold the apartment she and her four children have lived in for five years.
Colonial coin from 1652 may sell for $300,000
An extraordinarily rare coin with a face value of just pennies when it was minted in mid-17th century New England could sell for the equivalent of about $300,000 next month.
Rare coin made in Boston in 1652 up for ...
An extraordinarily rare coin with a face value of just pennies when it was minted in mid-17th century New England is going up for auction in London next month. Here is why it could sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Is outlawing all short-term rentals in N...
The city administration has proposed short-term rentals be prohibited in all residential districts, but that decision will be up to the City Council. City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson Jr. and Zoning Officer Guy Weston made the recommendation during a council workshop on short-term rentals Wednesday evening.
New RI Jobs Report: Government Jobs Grew, Private Sector Suffered...
Rhode Island-based jobs rose by 2,000 from August and it was on the backs of a significant increase in government and public education jobs. Meanwhile, private-sector jobs saw losses.
Rhode Island Sports Betting: The Best RI...
Rhode Island sports betting has been legal May 2018. There's still only one state-run online sports betting site in RI, but there are also a number of legal Daily Fantasy Sports sites where you can play on sporting events for real money.
Rare coin made in Colonial New England f...
The silver one shilling coin made in Boston in 1652 is considered the finest example of the roughly 40 such coins known to still exist.
Sen. Ted Cruz wants to establish Newport as an immigration port —...
I don’t think it’s a viable solution. I don’t think it was well thought out." Other proposed ports include Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.
Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide ...
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 21, the 294th day of the year — 71 days remain in 2021. On this day in 1910, a unionized iron worker purposely set off dynamite outside of the Los Angeles Times building,
Putin keeps Russian workers home for a w...
Russian President Vladimir Putin says he supports the Cabinet’s proposal to declare a non-working week as coronavirus deaths have surged to another daily record.
Rhode Island Lawmakers Nearing Deal on C...
The executive branch and legislative negotiators in Rhode Island are close to reaching a deal on regulating adult cannabis use,… Read More
Lottery for new medical marijuana dispensaries set for Oct. 29
The lottery comes two years after lawmakers first approved six additional medical marijuana stores to improve access and price competition.
'Be skeptical': Sen. Louis DiPalma fell ...
State Sen. Louis DiPalma is an engineer who has been active in the field of cybersecurity for years, but he, like millions of others, has been the victim of cybercrime. “I had someone apply for unemployment insurance in my name,
Six Picks: The best in live music this w...
Another busy fall weekend in local music awaits with national stars and local legends appearing. Get out there and support live music! Friday: See why the ’70s rocked best! The Linda Rondstadt Experience rolls into The Met in Pawtucket with American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh.
Housing Market Still Hot In Pawtucket
About 44 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 02860 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Deer Collisions Climb In Rhode Island In...
Fall is deer mating season in Rhode Island, and the time of the year the state sees the highest number of deer collisions. The state's Department of Environmental Management warned drivers to be extra cautious on the road,
Coventry Housing Market Still Hot
About 43 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 02816 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
42% of COVID Infections in RI Are in the Vaccinated – Ten Deaths ...
In the past week, both the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Advisory Committee approved the use of third, ‘booster’ doses of the Moderna and J&J COVID vaccines.
I Set Out to Build the Next Library of A...
Publishers’ bullying tactics have stirred lawmakers in Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island to draft laws requiring that publishers treat libraries fairly. Maryland’s ...
DOT drops challenge to South Water Stree...
The agency said it received no support from the Federal Highway Administration in its attempt to challenge Mayor Jorge Elorza's project.
North Providence man arrested, charged in deadly stabbing
A North Providence man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing that took place Wednesday night, according to North Providence Police Chief Alfred Ruggiero. Mark Santilli, 59, is accused of killing Torrezz Lumpkins,
Housing Market Still Hot In North Provid...
Nationally, home prices are expected to grow. Here is how the North Providence market changed over the summer.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!