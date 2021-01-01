Myrtle Beach, SC

VIDEO: Bird Carries a Shark-Like Creature Over Myrtle Beach
A viral video features a large bird carrying a shark-like creature over beachgoers at Myrtle Beach. However, experts believe this wasn't a shark but an Atlantic Spanish Mackerel or a ladyfish.
Here’s a guide to moving permanently to ...
Myrtle Beach is a popular vacation spot, but more and more people are moving to live in the area full-time every year. Vehicle property taxes, cost of living, and rent
Community Vaccination Center reaches mor...
Sunday, more than 4,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccine at South Carolina’s Community Vaccination Center at Columbia Place Mall. The clinic that
Spirit Airlines to add daily service from Los Angeles to John Gle...
Southwest Airlines will begin service from Columbus to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning June 6 and to Sarasota, Florida, on May 9. • Last week, United Airlines announced seasonal service to Charleston and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and ...
SC Democrats walk out to protest restric...
Democratic members of the South Carolina House walked out of the chamber in protest Wednesday before a vote on a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
The Perfect Weekend Getaway to Greenville, SC
In Greenville, growth is contagious. Another public space currently in development, the 60-acre Unity Park, is already bringing creative eateries and new small businesses to once-derelict warehouses at the Commons.
This is the Youngest County in South Car...
In nearly every state, there is at least one county where the median age is below the national figure. The median age in Richland County is 33.4 years, making it the youngest county or county equivalent in South Carolina.
The Cliffs Adds 52 Homesites Across Thre...
The Cliffs, a collection of luxury residential communities in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, has announced the opening of 52 homesites across three new communities. Golf Ridge at The Cliffs at Mountain Park will offer 19 homesites adjacent to Gary Player’s Mountain Park golf course,
SC agencies take part in Explosives Training for SC K-9 Units
The event was held with local and state law enforcement agencies in South Carolina to train their bomb dog teams.
Murdaugh killings: SC police defend with...
The Charleston newspaper sued the agency ... the state agency was heavy-handed with how it blacked out information in the reports. He said the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requires the agency to say exactly how any information not released ...
Charleston employee to plead guilty to b...
A former project manager with the city of Charleston's Department of Housing and Community Development has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors as part of a plea deal in a
Ole Miss and Marquette Will Meet in First Round of the Charleston...
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21), as ESPN Events revealed the tournament bracket Thursday afternoon.
Fujifilm makes huge investments in healt...
Fujifilm is unable to generate revenues from its imaging portfolio. Post coronavirus crunch, the company is investing heavily in pharmaceuticals rather than its camera business.
Uncertainty game: worries and refound ha...
Elena Schupp, 56, a dual US-Spanish national who lives in South Carolina, said she made it to Madrid via Dallas with her daughter, despite numerous measures that made things a bit complicated. "What will it be like for those who are not technically minded ...
North Charleston using special zonings to help prepare for growth...
The districts have been effective in areas with transit lines. Basha worked for years as a planner in Virginia. A focus around zoning for transit oriented development in Arlington County has led to a transformation in the city. Once made up mostly of 1930s ...
Dominion Energy electric rate case settl...
South Carolina officials announced a settlement in Dominion Energy’s electric rate case before the state’s Public Service Commission.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.