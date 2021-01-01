North Charleston using special zonings to help prepare for growth...
The districts have been effective in areas with transit lines. Basha worked for years as a planner in Virginia. A focus around zoning for transit oriented development in Arlington County has led to a transformation in the city. Once made up mostly of 1930s ...
Dog Goes Missing Only to Return to Ring ...
Rajah the dog was spooked by fireworks this past weekend and jumped over her fence. Rajah ended up letting her parents know she was home by ringing the doorbell at 3 a.m.
Latest Pets Up For Adoption In The Charl...
Looking to adopt a furry friend? Check out this week's list of pets waiting at shelters in and around Charleston.
Mystery Around South Carolina Double Murder Deepens As Police Ope...
The mystery surrounding the June 7 murders of a mother and son from a prominent and influential South Carolina family has deepened as authorities announced this week that an investigation into a 2015 death near the family’s Hampton county property has been reopened.
North Charleston POPS! MUSIC OF THE KNIG...
The North Charleston POPS! are back for the final concert of the season, “Music of the Knights” on Saturday, July 17 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Kristin Cavallari, Craig Conover, and Au...
Our faves are back at it again! Kristin Cavallari and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll took to Instagram to document their night out in Charleston, SC last night, and we gulped down every ounce of it — just as they did with his Trop Hop beer,
Kiawah Island mansion fetches $20.5M, setting new record for Char...
The historic Vanderhorst mansion on Kiawah Island now has a new owner after selling for a record price in the Charleston area residential real estate market.
Jeff Foxworthy to visit Charleston this ...
Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy is making a stop in Charleston this September for his new tour “.” The show will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for “” Tour go on sale to the general public Friday,
South Carolina scrap tire law adds regul...
A new South Carolina law strengthens the state's efforts to crack down on illegal tire piles and includes an ability to put violators behind bars. Violators of the new rules now face a $10,000 per day fine and a prison sentence of up to one year for a first misdemeanor conviction.
‘You made history’: Charleston Southern honors Class of 2020 with...
Charleston Southern University (CSU) is honoring their classes of 2020 and 2021 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. “This is the
‘Southern Charm’ Was Originally Supposed...
Southern Charm' was originally going to delve into the lives and passions of the men who live in Charleston, South Carolina.
Grace Potter talks returning to live mus...
Grace Potter’s fame is inexorably tied to the thrill of her live performances. A powerhouse vocalist with a knack for writing big, stirring melodies, she mostly wins fans by wowing
Greenville County Schools will not imple...
Greenville County Schools declined to require masks in schools after a federal court ruled this week allowing schools to have the authority to decide.
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools will not be implementing a district-wide mask mandate after a federal ruling striking down South Carolina’s proviso, saying that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. According to a release ...
Lucy Beckham HS makes varsity football d...
The football program at Lucy Beckham High made some history on Thursday night, playing its first varsity football game some 10 months earlier than expected.
COVID-19 booster shots roll out in CSRA
Boosters are now available in the CSRA. Shots began being administered at Augusta University’s vaccine clinic in Washington Square Monday. “It was
Fugitive wanted for August murder in Clayton County arrested in S...
Over a month after a man shot and killed 25-year-old Tajman Ashmore at home near Jonesboro, Clayton County police said the primary suspect in the incident is in custody. Police said U.S. Marshals arrested 42-year-old Justice Davis in South Carolina sometime on Wednesday.
S. Carolina’s highest court upholds mask...
South Carolina's Supreme Court has ruled lawmakers can try to prevent local school districts from requiring masks in classrooms. But a U.S. District Court ruling allowing school districts to require masks remains in force.
South Carolina football vs. Troy: Scouti...
When South Carolina football plays Troy on Oct. 2, here are the top story lines and what to watch for during the game at Williams-Brice Stadium
Here are the top-ranked football recruits for the 2023 class targ...
There are 24 football prospects among South Carolina's 145 offers for the 2023 class and here is a look at them
Native Americans: The First and Forgotte...
The Commission majority voted for key recommendations, including the following: The United States expects all nations to live up to their treaty obligations;
The Crazy Mason will bring creative milk...
The concept specializes in extreme milkshakes and other desserts that are a feast for the eyes as much as they are for the stomach.
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks his 97th birthday
Workers at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in tiny Plains recorded greetings for the former president, and members of the public can sign an online birthday card at
The Disturbing Precedent for McConnell’s...
Republicans in the Senate filibustered a bill that would have both funded the government and raised the debt ceiling. Yesterday, Democrats in Congress, with the help of just a handful of Republicans,
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.