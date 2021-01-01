North Charleston using special zonings to help prepare for growth...
The districts have been effective in areas with transit lines. Basha worked for years as a planner in Virginia. A focus around zoning for transit oriented development in Arlington County has led to a transformation in the city. Once made up mostly of 1930s ...
Dog Goes Missing Only to Return to Ring ...
Rajah the dog was spooked by fireworks this past weekend and jumped over her fence. Rajah ended up letting her parents know she was home by ringing the doorbell at 3 a.m.
Latest Pets Up For Adoption In The Charl...
Looking to adopt a furry friend? Check out this week's list of pets waiting at shelters in and around Charleston.
Mystery Around South Carolina Double Murder Deepens As Police Ope...
The mystery surrounding the June 7 murders of a mother and son from a prominent and influential South Carolina family has deepened as authorities announced this week that an investigation into a 2015 death near the family’s Hampton county property has been reopened.
North Charleston POPS! MUSIC OF THE KNIG...
The North Charleston POPS! are back for the final concert of the season, “Music of the Knights” on Saturday, July 17 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.
Kristin Cavallari, Craig Conover, and Au...
Our faves are back at it again! Kristin Cavallari and Southern Charm star Austen Kroll took to Instagram to document their night out in Charleston, SC last night, and we gulped down every ounce of it — just as they did with his Trop Hop beer,
Kiawah Island mansion fetches $20.5M, setting new record for Char...
The historic Vanderhorst mansion on Kiawah Island now has a new owner after selling for a record price in the Charleston area residential real estate market.
Jeff Foxworthy to visit Charleston this ...
Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy is making a stop in Charleston this September for his new tour “.” The show will be on Friday, Sept. 17, at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets for “” Tour go on sale to the general public Friday,
South Carolina scrap tire law adds regul...
A new South Carolina law strengthens the state's efforts to crack down on illegal tire piles and includes an ability to put violators behind bars. Violators of the new rules now face a $10,000 per day fine and a prison sentence of up to one year for a first misdemeanor conviction.
‘You made history’: Charleston Southern honors Class of 2020 with...
Charleston Southern University (CSU) is honoring their classes of 2020 and 2021 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. “This is the
‘Southern Charm’ Was Originally Supposed...
Southern Charm' was originally going to delve into the lives and passions of the men who live in Charleston, South Carolina.
Grace Potter talks returning to live mus...
Grace Potter’s fame is inexorably tied to the thrill of her live performances. A powerhouse vocalist with a knack for writing big, stirring melodies, she mostly wins fans by wowing
Creighton, South Carolina Mourn Passing ...
Creighton and South Carolina endured tragedy this week with the passing of Chris Gradoville and Ryan Fischer, respectively.
Motorcycle deaths on the rise in South Carolina, trooper says
With three months left in the year, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports we’ve already seen more deadly motorcycle wrecks this year than last year.Specifically, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said there were 88 motorcyclist deaths in 2020 and 118 so far in 2021.
The Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP Hosts ...
Three candidates running for Rock Hill’s Mayor’s office include Incumbent John Gettys, York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey, and Ishmael Lowery. The Mayoral Forum Thursday night focused on economic development,
Best horror movies to watch this Hallowe...
Are you looking for a movie to raise the hair on the back of your neck? The FOX8 web team has you covered. From chilling psychological horror films, dark fantasies and even horror
CCU, FMU release 2020 campus crime statistics
There were 19 acts of violence on campus at Coastal Carolina University last year, and four at Francis Marion University, according to recently released data from the
Rep. Ralph Norman disturbed by controver...
Rep. Ralph Norman says public meeting at RJ Rockers allowed for more community engagement. However, the meeting wasn't liked by everyone.
Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands w...
Beginning in October, the organization that assists and supports thousands of sexual trauma survivors and their loved ones across five South Carolina counties will be known as Pathways to Healing and will feature a new logo design,
In-state standout DL will be in Death Valley this weekend
The Clemson Insider has learned that an in-state standout defensive lineman will be among the prospects in attendance for the Clemson-Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Death Valley.
Greenville Schools decline option to iss...
The Greenville County School System has declined the option to implement a mask mandate after a federal court ruling that gave them the option.
SC Dept. of Education is working on ment...
The S.C. Department of Education is working toward developing a plan to improve mental health training for public school staff.
COVID jobless benefits are gone. Where does that leave many Ameri...
In their own words, Americans discuss the economic and emotional stresses they face in a recovery that's far from complete.
South Carolina Students Wait Hour at Bus...
Amid school bus driver shortages, bus drivers are forced to double up on their routes. Because of this, parents and students are waiting nearly an hour at bus stops, reported News 19. The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) says the national school bus driver shortage is also an issue in Midlands.
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...
It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
