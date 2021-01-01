Columbia, SC

SC DEW asking employers to submit refusal to work claims
The state says it’s dedicating a “recall taskforce” to help with the hiring shortage in the Grand Strand. The South Carolina Department of
DHEC: 456 new COVID-19 cases in SC, 482,...
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Sunday announced 456 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, bringing the statewide
SC woman seeks exit from prison in Charl...
Wendy Moore, 45, has just under five years left before she is scheduled to be released, but she is hoping a motion filed in U.S. District Court in March will
South Carolina drubs Texas 62-34 to reach Final Four
One by one, South Carolina players walked through the confetti and climbed the ladder to cut down the net in the Alamodome. It was only fitting that the Gamecocks got to keep
Report: South Carolina board of trustees...
South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin was thought to potentially be on the hot seat after the Gamecocks missed the NCAA Tournament for the third straight time since reaching the Final Four in 2017.
U.S. Attorney for the District of South ...
In a statement released Tuesday, United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina Peter M. McCoy Jr. announced that he is resigning. McCoy says his resignation will be effective at 11:59 p.m.
SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill
Democratic members of the South Carolina House walked out of the chamber in protest Wednesday before a vote on a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the
South Carolina coaches send out several ...
South Carolina’s coaches went on an offer spree late Monday afternoon. Several prospects from the class of 2022 added a Gamecocks offer, including Spring Valley High School (Columbia, S.C.) quarterback Dequandre Smith.
6 Things You Can Do Right Now to Prepare...
From storing drinking water to filling up your gas tanks, here are six things you should do now to prepare for the worst-case hurricane scenario.
Wild West of Myrtle Beach expanding operations, creating 40 new j...
Wild West’s expansion includes a 50-thousand square-foot distribution center along Ralph Ellis Boulevard in Loris that will support the company’s e-commerce division.
The Perfect Weekend Getaway to Greenvill...
In Greenville, growth is contagious. Another public space currently in development, the 60-acre Unity Park, is already bringing creative eateries and new small businesses to once-derelict warehouses at the Commons.
This is the Youngest County in South Car...
In nearly every state, there is at least one county where the median age is below the national figure. The median age in Richland County is 33.4 years, making it the youngest county or county equivalent in South Carolina.
The Cliffs Adds 52 Homesites Across Three New Communities in Sout...
The Cliffs, a collection of luxury residential communities in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, in the Blue Ridge Mountains, has announced the opening of 52 homesites across three new communities. Golf Ridge at The Cliffs at Mountain Park will offer 19 homesites adjacent to Gary Player’s Mountain Park golf course,
Charleston employee to plead guilty to b...
A former project manager with the city of Charleston's Department of Housing and Community Development has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors as part of a plea deal in a
Murdaugh killings: SC police defend with...
The Charleston newspaper sued the agency ... the state agency was heavy-handed with how it blacked out information in the reports. He said the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act requires the agency to say exactly how any information not released ...
SC agencies take part in Explosives Training for SC K-9 Units
The event was held with local and state law enforcement agencies in South Carolina to train their bomb dog teams.
Ole Miss and Marquette Will Meet in Firs...
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21), as ESPN Events revealed the tournament bracket Thursday afternoon.
Horry County Council chairman violated S...
Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner acknowledged that he violated South Carolina State Ethics Act, according to documents obtained from the department.
