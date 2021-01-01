Community gathers to honor Brittany Lawson through 5K, walk
A rainy week gave way to perfect weather Saturday morning for the first ever Brittany's Benches Run Walk and Wag. More than 450 people registered for the event, just showing the impact Brittany Lawson had on the community.
Zein and Briggs represent orange and blu...
Florida senior Marlee Zein and junior Carly Briggs made appearances this week at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s All-American Championship in Charleston, South Carolina, with qualifying rounds beginning on Oct 4.
Bucs drop Big South road tilt at Robert ...
Charleston Southern football started slowly, rallied before ultimately falling just short Saturday in a 31-24 road defeat at Robert Morris in Big South action at Joe Walton
BWW Feature: OPERA IN AMERICA AND ABROAD at Home Computer Screens
Tour members meet on the Flying Opera Magic Carpet for a week of American and international performances. Our first stop is at San Francisco Opera, for Fidelio by Ludwig van Beethoven online October 14,
UWF football: Takeaways from the Argos' ...
The Argos scored first and that was all the momentum they needed to quickly break open a large lead in their road win versus North Greenville.
HighLife With Kayode Alfred
Spanish King Accepts Letter of Credence from Ambassador Ademola Seriki It is usually said that the life of many a diplomat, hovers between a cliche and an indiscretion. To
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UVa-Wise suffers 37-14 loss to Newberry
Consider the adventures of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise Cavaliers in the rugged South Atlantic Conference. One week ago, the Cavaliers recorded six sacks en route to one of the biggest wins in program history against No.
Watch now: Charleston girls golf finishe...
The Charleston girls team shot a team score of 364, good for 10th place on Friday at the Class 1A Girls State Golf Tournament.
N. Charleston police connect with commun...
The North Charleston Police Department got the chance to connect the community in a unique way today through their “Wheel Away from Drugs” car and bike show Saturday morning.
Who is Alec Thompson on 'The Bachelorette'? Divorced civil engine...
ABC will soon bring a new season of The Bachelorette to Bachelor Nation fans. This time, Michelle Young from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor is the lead, searching for her one true love on the show.
Berkeley County deputy injured in crash ...
Deputy Joshua Whitmore was escorted back home from treatment for injuries sustained during an Aug. 14 crash in North Charleston.
Darlington no match for North Myrtle Bea...
Speed and experience were the keys to the North Myrtle Beach Chiefs’ 60-0 trouncing of the Darlington Falcons Friday night.
Key South Carolina defender, offensive l...
South Carolina will be without one of its top defensive players and an offensive lineman as it takes on Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday. According to the Post & Courier’s David Cloninger, neither cornerback Cam Smith nor left guard Jaylen Nichols dressed out for the game and will miss the contest.
Experts advise getting jump start on holiday shopping as pandemic...
It may seem early to start thinking about holiday shopping, but experts say you may want to get started sooner rather than later. That’s because the
Murdaugh friend has law license suspende...
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Friday temporarily suspended the law license of an attorney who was a college friend of Alex Murdaugh and has been sued over his work on the disputed estate of Murdaugh's housekeeper.
South Carolina’s McMaster has raised $3....
In his pursuit of a second full term, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster brought in more than $1 million in the most recent fundraising quarter, eclipsing the amount one of his Democratic challengers has raised overall since launching his campaign.
Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses the Media for the Final Time Ahead o...
Josh Heupel's Tennessee (3-2, 1-1) football team is set to take on South Carolina on Saturday at Noon ET on ESPN. The Volunteers will look to improve towards
Watch Tennessee vs. South Carolina: How ...
South Carolina 3-2; Tennessee 3-2. What to Know. After two games on the road, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading back
Economic development roundup: $70M inves...
Textile manufacturer Glen Raven will invest $70 million to expand in Anderson, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
Hurricane forecasters tracking disturbance off South Carolina's c...
A tropical disturbance off the coast of South Carolina has a 30% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression within five days, hurricane forecasters said Friday. The
Tennessee-South Carolina pits pair of SE...
Two of the Southeastern Conference's new head coaches will square off when South Carolina visits Tennessee this week. Shane Beamer will lead the Gamecocks into Knoxville on Saturday to take on Josh Heupel and the Volunteers in a pivotal test for both teams.
Ole Miss Soccer Overcomes No. 19 South C...
Ole Miss (9-2-2, 4-1-0 SEC) set the tone early in their 2-1 victory over South Carolina (9-3-0, 4-1-0 SEC) Thursday
Lindsey Graham booed at event by South Carolina republicans for e...
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham got booed by South Carolina republicans at a Dorchester County GOP event after he encouraged people to think about
Ole Miss knocks off No. 19 South Carolin...
Leading for almost the entirety of the night, Ole Miss (9-2-2, 4-1-0 SEC) picked up three more crucial points on Thursday, handing No. 19 South Carolina
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back!
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for...
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.