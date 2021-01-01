Chattanooga, TN

La Vergne-Smyrna Housing Market Still Hot
About 57 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 37086 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Knox News tops East Tennessee Society of...
The Knoxville News Sentinel received 18 honors in the Society of Professional Journalists 2020 Gold Press Card awards.
Startup Week honors Chattanooga's small ...
Chris Wood and Douglas Lee, who learned the art of coffee brewing at a shop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi while students at the University of Southern Mississippi, decided after college to use those skills to create their own coffee business in Chattanooga.
Who's behind the anti-union ads about the new Ford plant near Mem...
Richard Berman's website advertises him as "the industry's weapon of mass destruction." He runs nonprofits that help businesses attack critics.
Chattanooga Lookouts get judge's OK to b...
The Chattanooga Lookouts expect to reveal more local owners in the team in a month or so after a federal judge agreed to let the club buy the share of accused businessman John Woods for $1.87 million.
Man killed by train Wednesday in Athens,...
A 34-year-old local man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train in downtown Athens, Tennessee, according to local and railway authorities. Athens police responded to the scene with emergency medical officials around 3:30 p.
Tennessee may have to repay more than $767 million in Medicaid fu...
Tennessee could be forced to repay the federal government $767.5 million in Medicaid funds that auditors said TennCare officials incorrectly claimed between 2009 and 2014, according to a U.S. Health and Human Services inspector general report released Thursday.
Tennessee librarians speak out against C...
Chattanooga school board member Rhonda Thurman is questioning what she called "vile content" found in school library books.
Chattanooga businesses aiding small busi...
Startup week is using this week to focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs in Chattanooga to create and run successful companies. “I think Co-lab especially has done a great job really reigniting Chattanooga through this.
Chattanooga And United Way Reopen Tax Relief Program For Seniors ...
The City of Chattanooga, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, has reopened applications for qualifying residents to get help paying their city property taxes and city water quality fees
Idea Leap grants fund small business wis...
Briana Garza scored a $21,000 grant for her Chatt Taste Food Tour during the annual Idea Leap competition Tuesday, putting in motion plans to expand the ground her business can cover, as well as the number of other small businesses she can help support.
Delta Dental of TN: Best & Worst Hallowe...
Believe or not, not all candy is good for you. Here are some candies that are good for your teeth, and some that are a dentist's worst nightmare.
RELIGION BRIEFS — Fall Festival set for ...
God 1st Missionary Baptist Church, 201 E. 14th St., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the church at the 9 a.m. service Sunday. The theme is “Celebrating a Decade of God Building This Church.” The scripture is Matthew 16:18.
NFL Week 7: DFS bargains, prop bets, and love for tight end wager...
Players available for cheap in DraftKings Sunday Classic lineups: under $6,000 at quarterback, $5,000 at running back, under $4,000 at wide receiver, and under $3,500 at tight end. These are the guys who’ll let you splurge on stars like Cooper Kupp and Jaylen Waddle.
Delta blues: Northeast Tennessee COVID d...
Southwest Virginia’s rate 2.4X state figure JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19’s delta variant is killing Northeast Tennesseans and Southwest Virginians at much higher per
Haunted Tennessee: Which Bell Witch lege...
The origin of the Bell Witch remains a mystery, but the story that sticks with Tennesseans starts with a dispute between the Bell family and the Batts family.
Two-time Grammy® award-winning artist Zach Williams debuts Christ...
Featuring his penned title track and classics “Christmas Time Is Here” and “This Christmas,” Williams goes all out with his southern rock mastery with songs such as “Merry Christmas Baby’ and “Run Run Rudolph.
Where 6-Figure Salaries Are Growing Fast...
So, where are six-figure salaries growing fastest? It's not in Silicon Valley or anywhere near Boston Harbor. But it is on the Cumberland River.That would be Nashville, Tennessee, according to an analysis of the most recent U.
Breaking down Liberty's road game at Nor...
Remember last week’s pregame reading and how it was mentioned Liberty needed to take care of business at Louisiana-Monroe to create momentum at the start of a three-game stretch that
Arrowheadlines: Titans’ injured secondary could struggle with the...
The latest NFL Week 7 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more | ESPN What to watch for: Chiefs quarterback Mahomes is third in the NFL with five passing plays of 40 yards or more,
Jackson area high school football Week 1...
Here is a look at what happened in Week 10 of the TSSAA football season in the Jackson area: Huntingdon 49, Peabody 28: The Mustangs (7-2) ended the nation's second longest active win streak (44 games) with a 21-point victory over the Golden Tide Friday night.
Jackson County selected in 2020 cohort i...
The Tennessee River attracts hundreds of people each year with its scenic beauty and historical significance throughout several communities.
It’s about the talent, and the Tennessee Titans’ defense still la...
Last season was so hideous that it’s making this one look more attractive than it is for the Tennessee Titans' defense.
‘We just want Josh found’: Family still ...
Bohannon’s family said at the beginning of June his wife, Jessica, told them he’d gone missing. The last place they’d gone together was Burgess Falls.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!