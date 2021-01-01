Chattanooga, TN

Weston Wamp announces run for Hamilton County Mayor
Weston Wamp announced on Friday that he wants to succeed Jim Coppinger as mayor of Hamilton County. Mayor Coppinger announced this week that he will not seek re-election next year. Wamp is the first candidate to step forward to replace him,
Cryptocurrency and Bitcoins potential fu...
Bitcoin itself just from the first of the year has risen by 100%, dropped by 50%, and risen by another 100%,” said Chris Hopkins. Cryptocurrency particularly Bitcoin has steadily been making its way into the mainstream over the past several years,
La Vergne-Smyrna Housing Market Still Ho...
About 57 percent of single-family homes listed for sale in the 37086 ZIP code were under contract within two weeks, according to Redfin.
Knox News tops East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists...
The Knoxville News Sentinel received 18 honors in the Society of Professional Journalists 2020 Gold Press Card awards.
Startup Week honors Chattanooga's small ...
Chris Wood and Douglas Lee, who learned the art of coffee brewing at a shop in Hattiesburg, Mississippi while students at the University of Southern Mississippi, decided after college to use those skills to create their own coffee business in Chattanooga.
Who's behind the anti-union ads about th...
Richard Berman's website advertises him as "the industry's weapon of mass destruction." He runs nonprofits that help businesses attack critics.
Chattanooga Lookouts get judge's OK to buy back interest in team ...
The Chattanooga Lookouts expect to reveal more local owners in the team in a month or so after a federal judge agreed to let the club buy the share of accused businessman John Woods for $1.87 million.
Man killed by train Wednesday in Athens,...
A 34-year-old local man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train in downtown Athens, Tennessee, according to local and railway authorities. Athens police responded to the scene with emergency medical officials around 3:30 p.
Tennessee may have to repay more than $7...
Tennessee could be forced to repay the federal government $767.5 million in Medicaid funds that auditors said TennCare officials incorrectly claimed between 2009 and 2014, according to a U.S. Health and Human Services inspector general report released Thursday.
Tennessee librarians speak out against Chattanooga school board m...
Chattanooga school board member Rhonda Thurman is questioning what she called "vile content" found in school library books.
Chattanooga businesses aiding small busi...
Startup week is using this week to focus on small businesses and entrepreneurs in Chattanooga to create and run successful companies. “I think Co-lab especially has done a great job really reigniting Chattanooga through this.
Chattanooga And United Way Reopen Tax Re...
The City of Chattanooga, in partnership with the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, has reopened applications for qualifying residents to get help paying their city property taxes and city water quality fees
Tennessee at Alabama by the numbers: Vol...
Alabama will square off against Tennessee in an SEC football game at 6 p.m. CDT Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Tennessee congressional sportsmen's group endorses clearcutting p...
A plan by state wildlife officials to raze portions of a popular recreational area in White County has received a stamp of approval from the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to support the hunting and fishing policy objectives advanced by federal and state lawmakers.
How to Watch, Listen to Tennessee-Alabam...
Tennessee will go on the road for the first time in three weeks, as the Vols will head to Alabama on Saturday to take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The last time Tennessee was on the road, the offense destroyed Mizzou,
Statue stands on Franklin square honorin...
For the first time in city history, a statue now stands on the Franklin square honoring the enslaved men who enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops.
Judge sides with Tennessee families in mask mandate fight
A judge in Tennessee sided with two families to continue to block Gov. Bill Lee’s (R) executive order that allows parents to opt their children out of a mask mandate in schools.
‘Very gruesome’: Tennessee hunter found ...
Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher says 55-year-old Timothy Ring was found shot multiple times on his rental property.
Bus driver finds missing boy, hailed a h...
A missing 7-year-old boy is now safe after a school bus driver from Clarksville Montgomery School District finds him walking down the road.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Lamar leads Generals to 1st postseason win ...
CLARKSVILLE — Another huge night from Robert Lamar led Clarksville to its first postseason win in eight years Friday night.
Chiefs vs. Titans odds, picks: Point spr...
Two AFC contenders face off this Sunday in what may be the game of the week, as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. These two teams rank in the bottom 10 of defenses around the league,
How to watch Titans vs. Chiefs: NFL live...
The Chiefs ran circles around the Washington Football Team on Sunday, and the extra yardage (499 yards vs. 276 yards) paid off. Kansas City took down Washington 31-13. Kansas City can attribute much of their success to RB Darrel Williams,
ESPN’s ‘GameDay’ picks Alabama-Tennessee, Ole Miss-LSU; Bill Walt...
If you ask Bill Walton – and ESPN’s “GameDay” did – every great athlete who ever played for every school will be on the field Saturday for another week of college football. The UCLA and NBA great was the guest picker Saturday on the popular pre-game college football show.
Ahead of COVID session, Tennessee lawmak...
The bills would allow workers to seek compensation for COVID-19 vaccine side effects and allow school board elections to become partisan.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!