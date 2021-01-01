Hendersonville, TN

Final scores and photos from Friday night's Chattanooga-area high...
This story was updated Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 12:19 a.m. with more information. Final scores and photos from Friday's Chattanooga-area high school football games. FINAL SCORES Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 Games started at 7:30 p.
How 6-foot-5 Beech basketball standout A...
Basketball was his first love but Beech wideout Andrew Paige sees himself as a football player first and it shows.
East Tennessee high school football scor...
Here are Tennessee high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2021 TSSAA regular season in the Knoxville area.
H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton volleyball falls at home, still earns No. 2 ...
The host Patton volleyball team’s quest for outright second place in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference was denied late Thursday in four sets by Hendersonville, 18-25, 13-25, 26-24, 23-25.
Journey from Reidland band to hockey sho...
It’s crazy to think that a kid from Paducah who spent his formative years on the baseball field at Noble Park trying to get on base by not swinging at
Tennessee roundup: Bradley Central off t...
Bradley Central remained unbeaten Friday, but just barely. The No. 5-ranked Bears got a 41-yard field goal from junior kicker Era Rojas as time expired for a 31-28 Region 2-6A road win at Farragut.
TSSAA football scores for Week 9 of the 2021 regular season
Here are the TSSAA football scores from Week 9 of the 2021 Tennessee high school regular season. Out of state Manassas at Byhalia, MS (Sat)Start the day smarter. Get all the news you need in your inbox each morning.
‘He was just the best’: Tryon’s Sain pas...
The Tryon teen-ager died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a accident Saturday at Muddy Creek Speedway in Blountville, Tenn. A regular competitor at tracks throughout the area, the 16-year-old Sain was practicing for a race when he was injured.
U.S. Hotel Construction Down 48,000 Room...
The number of U.S. hotel rooms in construction is down roughly 48,000 from the country’s all-time high in April 2020 (220,207 rooms), according to September 2021 pipeline data from STR. The final two phases of the pipeline,
Hendersonville LGBTQ pastor criticizes lt. gov's 'filth' comments
A LGBTQ faith leader in Hendersonville is expressing “disgust” at statements made by North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.
Meat on Main: Turkey Toss fundraiser for...
Greeneville is offering ready-to-bake turkey breast at their Meat on Main Turkey Toss Fundraiser. Those interested in purchasing a turkey breast can
High school volleyball: Hendersonville s...
Two traditional high school volleyball powers, West Henderson and Hendersonville, met on Wednesday night at West, and Hendersonville ended up stunning West in three sets. Hendersonville improves to 9-7 on the season,
Major General Tommy Baker retires from T...
A longtime Major General in the Tennessee National Guard has retired after more than four decades of service. Major General Tommy Baker retired from the Tennessee
Mid City Grill suspending late-night service citing increasing vi...
A popular eatery in downtown Johnson City that is known by locals for staying open well into the morning hours has suspended its late-night service citing an
Titans vs. Bills: How to watch online, l...
The Buffalo Bills are on the road again on Monday and play against the Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. ET Oct. 18 at Nissan Stadium. The Bills know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Tennessee likes a good challenge.
Tennessee town on sale for $725K
A historic Tennessee town could be all yours for the price of $725,000. The town, named Water Valley, is about an hour south of Nashville near the famed Natchez Trace Parkway. At just seven acres,
SEC explains controversial calls in Tennessee loss to Ole Miss th...
The SEC office responded, albeit briefly, to a Knox News request for explanation on two questionable calls that went against Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. Ole Miss game stopped as f...
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was among those hit by debris thrown by fans angry at a controversial referee call during Saturday's game.
As Tennessee lawmakers consider $500M in...
The success or failure of a future UAW union drive in Tennessee and Kentucky may be a harbinger of union's fate in the South's automotive landscape.
UTC football: Next-day observations from win vs. East Tennessee S...
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team improved to 3-3 this season, including 2-1 in the Southern Conference, with Saturday's 21-16 win over 10th-ranked and previously unbeaten East Tennessee State University at Finley Stadium.
LSU's 11 best coaching candidates to rep...
LSU and Ed Orgeron have reached "a separation agreement" that will end the Tigers coach's tenure after the 2021 season. Orgeron replaced Les Miles in 2016 and compiled a 49-17 record. Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019 with a 15-0 record,
State defends Lee's school mask opt-out ...
The state has argued through an expert accused of mischaracterizing data that masks are ineffective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Lane Kiffin should be next LSU coach with Ed Orgeron era ending
There will be a number of big names tied to the attractive LSU coaching job, from Luke Fickell to James Franklin to Dave Aranda and maybe even Urban Meyer. The guy LSU should focus on it will see
How did Ronnie Tutt die? Iconic drummer,...
Ronnie Tutt’s wife Donna shared that he was suffering from a heart condition but did not want to be hospitalized
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.