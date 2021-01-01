Nashville, TN

Best Classic Horror Movies to Get in You in the Halloween Spirit

It's starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to change, and fall is in the air. And there's no better way to get into the Halloween spirit than with some classic horror films. We'll be diving into films from the 1920s all the way to the 1990s! Grab a cozy blanket, make some popcorn, and pop in one of these classic horror flicks! (And maybe keep the lights on while you're at it.)

Film