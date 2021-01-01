Flooding leaves at least 7 dead in Tennessee
Nashville Mayor John Cooper declared a state of emergency ... The historic storm comes after tornadoes tore through west Tennessee this weekend. It was the same system that brought high winds to the northeast, causing damage and downed power lines.
Projections vary for Titans at #22 in NF...
We are less than a month away from the NFL Draft… It is time to start buckling down on my draft material for the Titans. I toured some of the mock drafts Monday night, here are some of the
NHL bans referee Tim Peel for Nashville ...
The NHL has fired referee Tim Peel for saying he wanted to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators during their win over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Tennessee lawmakers pass transgender sports bill
Tennessee state lawmakers passed a bill Monday that would prohibit transgender middle and high school athletes from participating in sports based on their gender
One trade Tennessee Titans can make to n...
These Tennessee Titans, who so badly need a No. 2 receiver and ... As for the Titans, with Bud Dupree in Nashville, it looks like the Titans’ biggest needs entering this draft will be receiver and cornerback, with edge rusher and tight end not far ...
150 Missing Children From Tennessee Resc...
After months of conducting the "Operation Volunteer Strong," 150 missing children were finally rescued and brought back to their families, along with one of the endangered children in Tennessee who had been missing for more than a year.
Tennessee to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination of Adults Age 70 and Olde...
Tennessee will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans aged 70 and older this week as the state has begun receiving increased allocations of COVID-19 vaccines. Tennesseans aged 70 and up may begin registering for COVID-19 vaccination tomorrow.
Tennessee attorney general sues Food Cit...
Tennessee's attorney general on Thursday sued Food City over claims that the supermarket chain's pharmacies intentionally profited from the opioid epidemic by unlawfully selling tens of millions of prescription opioids in the state.
BASE jumpers banned after leaping from N...
Two BASE jumpers shocked New Year's Day guests at the rooftop bar of the Grand Hyatt Nashville when they walked to the edge and leaped off.
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!
NFL Week 4 Wrap-Up: Cowboys... We Need t...
With the NFL working around COVID diagnoses of notable players like Cam Newton and a multitude of Titans personnel, we see the Cowboys struggle and Houston's coach is fired.
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...
After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...
After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.
Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments
Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!
5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...
As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."
Divorced for 30 Years, Elderly Couple Re...
The coronavirus pandemic makes us all take love a little more seriously—especially elderly couple Kjeld and Lotte Pressler.
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a Look!
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... A...
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Traile...
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 Margarita at Chili's
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Features Sugar Skull and Marigo...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.