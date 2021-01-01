Austin, TX

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on
The controversial law, one of the nation’s most restrictive, allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.
Texas Republican lawmakers prepared Tuesday to send Gov. Greg Abbott their rewrite of the state’s election laws, with the House approving the package after removing a
Why Austin isn’t opening shelters for Hurricane Ida evacuees
According to the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), the area isn’t planning on opening a traditional shelter for Ida evacuees.
The Texas Legislature sent a sweeping rewrite of the state’s election laws to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, dealing a bruising defeat for Democrats after a monthslong, bitter fight over voting rights.
The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats after a monthslong,
A Travis County trial judge has issued a temporary restraining order against abortion opponents who plan to sue providers and others who violate the state’s new six-week abortion ban, set to take effect just after midnight on Wednesday.
Tesla is adding more job postings related to building its humanoid robot: Tesla Bot. One of the new postings even hints at production in Austin, Texas. When Elon Musk announced plans for Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence aimed at completing general boring tasks,
For the first time in roughly two months, Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, says we’re starting to see hospitalizations and ICU admissions come down in our area.
A series of four 3D-printed homes have just been completed in East Austin, offering buyers an alternative in one of the country’s hottest real estate markets.
Some overlooked voting laws, permitless carry, and a ban on critical race theory are among the newly passed legislation. Reporters at NPR's Texas Newsroom partner stations break down some of the key items.
The Steve Sarkisian era is set to begin in Austin this weekend when the Texas Longhorns open up their 2021 season by hosting Lousiana. The biggest question mark surrounding the Longhorns has been who will be the replacement at quarterback for Sam Ehlinger?
Drive Shack Inc. announced the opening of a new concept, Puttery in The Colony, TX. Located at Grandscape, a 400-acre, mixed-use development in The Colony, Puttery’s inaugural location features 20,700 square feet of entertainment,
Five months have passed since 22 women filed civil lawsuits against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and harassment. Five months have passed since the NFL opened its investigation into Watson.
Now, as co-owners of Black Laboratory Brewing, they are using their scientific background to design beers for the San Antonio palate. During last year’s Fiesta, the East Side brewery released “Puro San Antonio,
A former San Antonio police officer was indicted Monday after allegedly shooting at deputies in Sevier County, Tennessee.
The region’s largest art fair returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery. This year's edition will feature the first Texas showing of Swoon's “The House Our Families Built.”
HOUSTON - Texans cut wide receiver Keke Coutee, a former fourth-round draft pick from Texas Tech, according to a league source. The arrival of veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller in a trade from the Chicago Bears ultimately contributed to Coutee being released.
Tony Bradford in unconcerned with any individual aspects of the matchup with the Cougars, he just wants to win.
Grand jury clears Texas officer who fatally shot Black man
A grand jury has declined to indict a Texas police officer in the death of a Black man who was shot as he ran away after being confronted
The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Wednesday with midweek action as Houston Dash and OL Reign square off on CBS Sports Network at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. OL Reign are currently in third place in league standings,
For the first time since he was nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash, Nicholas Ruiz, 24, is sharing his near-death experience to encourage other to drive safely.
Advisory Partner in Charge to be based in Dallas, Texas Advisory team headcount has quadrupled over six years Calvetti
FORT WORTH, Texas – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) today announced that bull riding’s most prestigious event, the PBR World Finals, will move to Fort Worth, Texas, and Dickies Arena starting in 2022 as part of a comprehensive schedule restructure for ...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.