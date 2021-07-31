Fort Worth, TX

Corpus Christi public works director passes away at 56
Corpus Christi public works director Richard Martinez suddenly passed away Saturday at the age of 56, a news release said.
City of Corpus Christi Public Works Dire...
Richard was a transformational leader in moving forward progress for our street’s department and our city owes him a sincere debt of gratitude. I am grateful to have called Richard my colleague and my friend,
