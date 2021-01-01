Houston, TX

Instagram influencer killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas: ...
A popular influencer known on social media as Miss Mercedes Morr was brutally killed over the weekend in what police in Texas believe was a murder-suicide. The 33-year-old model, born Janae Gagnier, was found dead Sunday in her apartment in Richmond,
One of the two offensive linemen that has been on the PUP list is set to return prior to roster cuts HOUSTON -- Texans veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon returns to practice Monday for the first time after undergoing offseason arthroscopic knee surgery and suffering a strained calf.
" target="_blank">The Houston Zoo is breeding one of North America’s critically endangered inhabitants -- the Attwater’s Prairie Chicken.
Houston Rep challenges Dan Patrick over legislative staff funding
D-Houston, abruptly adjourned the House Public Education Committee, which he chairs, without voting on two bills prioritized by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the leader of the Senate: a bill that would limit how educators can teach social studies and talk about race at Texas public schools,
Texas Children’s Hospital is accepting three infants who need intensive care from Ochsner Medical Center near New Orleans, which was left without power after Hurricane Ida devastated the Louisiana coast.
The Texas Transportation Commission voted to keep plans to expand and reroute Interstate 45 in Houston on Tuesday. However, the commission will revisit the plans at the end of November. That's to allow time for the Federal Highway Administration to lift a hold it placed on the project for more environment studies and public input.
Can Houston Rein In Its Famous Sprawl?
The city's unabated growth has made it a bustling hub of industry and commerce, but can it sustain its unmitigated outward sprawl?
The Tigers are preparing for their season opener at UCLA Saturday in Houston this week because of Hurricane Ida.
Texas Medical Center in Houston has announced the launch of a 37-acre life science campus designed to unite the top minds in medicine and commercialization: TMC 3.
Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon will practice Tuesday for the first time as a Texan, coach David Culley said, a development that comes after Cannon spent training camp. Cannon, acquired in a March trade with the Patriots,
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the state would be deploying resources and personnel to Louisiana, saying “when neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger.”
In less than a week, three Texas Rangers pitching prospects have had successful Major League debuts. A.J. Alexy might have had the most impressive of them all on Monday night.
Drive Shack Inc. announced the opening of a new concept, Puttery in The Colony, TX. Located at Grandscape, a 400-acre, mixed-use development in The Colony, Puttery’s inaugural location features 20,700 square feet of entertainment,
With a scientific approach, Black Laboratory Brewing taking aim a...
Now, as co-owners of Black Laboratory Brewing, they are using their scientific background to design beers for the San Antonio palate. During last year’s Fiesta, the East Side brewery released “Puro San Antonio,
A former San Antonio police officer was indicted Monday after allegedly shooting at deputies in Sevier County, Tennessee.
The region’s largest art fair returns to the Fashion Industry Gallery. This year's edition will feature the first Texas showing of Swoon's “The House Our Families Built.”
Barely underway, Texas redistricting draws its first lawsuit chal...
Two Democratic state senators filed the federal suit arguing the Texas Constitution does not allow lawmakers to meet in special session to draw up state House and Senate districts. They're asking the courts to do it instead.
The Texas law was passed by the state legislature in May and bans abortions when fetal cardiac activity is detected – long before many women are even aware that they’re pregnant. The legislation is one of the most stringent abortion laws in the US.
A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court's landmark Roe v.
Latham & Watkins Opens New Office In Austin
Latham & Watkins LLP1 announced today that it has opened a new office in Austin, Texas — a major hub for emerging companies, technology, life sciences, and private equity in Texas and nationally — and the addition of three new partners,
Texas DPS could now enforce the state ban within Austin's city limits. No citations have been given under Austin's local ban in the past six weeks.
For the first time since he was nearly killed in a hit-and-run crash, Nicholas Ruiz, 24, is sharing his near-death experience to encourage other to drive safely.
A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on
The controversial law, one of the nation’s most restrictive, allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban.
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to P...
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Ve...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Vi...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Closing Dining Rooms Again
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Doc...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.