San Antonio, TX

San Antonio organizations helping animals in need of shelter from...
San Antonio organizations are lending their resources to help animals in need of shelter from Hurricane Ida as it nears Louisiana.
HELOISE: When sending gift baskets
Someone asked once about how to greet someone new to America. I often give gift baskets for raffles, new neighbors and just as gifts. Start with books! Here
Man arrested on multiple charges after s...
A man is behind bars on multiple charges after San Antonio police said he shot at a family who was returning home in their pickup truck.
Two San Antonio men were killed in fiery crash in Seguin
Officials have identified the two who died from San Antonio as 48-year-old Jason A. Howell and 36-year-old Jason N. Sanchez. Joseph D. Cline, 37, of Marion, Texas, was the third person to die from the crash that happened at around 2:58 p.
San Antonio couple find dream retirement...
Carla’s brother-in-law had inherited his parents’ Hollywood Park house but didn’t want to live there. “I kept telling him to let us remodel it for them,” Carla said. “But he thought it would be too weird to live there without his parents.
I tried San Antonio's buzzworthy members...
If matching your nails to your outfit sounds like a dream, a membership-based San Antonio salon can bippity bop it into your life. On average, I pay about $80 for one mani-pedi visit, not including a tip.
San Antonio-tied talent from Robert Rodriguez to Henry Thomas are...
There’s been no shortage of new Hollywood projects, and no shortage of Alamo City-tied moviemakers, actors and other creators involved in them. Among those
Texas Justices Ice San Antonio Order All...
The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday paused a lower court's order preventing Gov. Greg Abbott from enforcing his mask mandate ban against local officials in San Antonio and surrounding Bexar County, agreeing with the governor that his ban should remain in effect as he challenges the order.
Saints to practice at Dallas Cowboys' AT...
ARLINGTON, Texas — After evacuating the state of Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints will be practicing at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium this week, a team spokesperson told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. The team ...
Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster projection...
While the team believes Dak Prescott will be healthy enough to play in the Cowboys' opener, Dallas will have its backup options ready to go.
Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, Injury & COVID-19 Report
The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after Friday night's tough loss to the Houston Astros. Probables: HOU: LHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.94 ERA) vs TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.86 ERA) NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster,
Football: K-Park's second half leads to ...
The Panthers defeated South Houston 35-20 in a non-district game at Turner Stadium K-Park got the win despite coach Clayton Maple not present due to personal reasons. “I think at the end of the day you want to come out and win week one,
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers odds, pi...
The Houston Astros (77-52) face the Texas Rangers (44-85) in the third and final game of their series as they seek the sweep Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:35 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. Let’s analyze the lines around the Astros vs.
County Judge Issues Injunction Against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's B...
School districts made a “sufficient showing” that the ban is “unlawful ... violates the Texas Constitution and would cause irreparable harm,” the judge ruled.
5 Jaguars Who Need To Impress In Final P...
The Jacksonville Jaguars will conclude their 2021 offseason this afternoon, with a third and final preseason game. Ahead of kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys and the final roster cutdown day on Tuesday,
Corpus Christi public works director pas...
Corpus Christi public works director Richard Martinez suddenly passed away Saturday at the age of 56, a news release said.
North Texas vs Northwestern State Predic...
North Texas vs Northwestern State prediction and game preview. Date: Saturday, September 4 Game Time: 7:30 ET Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX Network: ESPN3 – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions It was a tough 2021 spring FCS run for the Demons,
Get 2 Free Krispy Kreme Donuts With Proo...
Krispy Kreme offers two free donuts a day for vaccinated customers with a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. The promotion runs from August 30 to September 5.
'Nevermind' Album Cover Star Sues Nirvan...
Spencer Elden, the now-30-year-old star of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album cover, is suing Nirvana for producing child pornography, alleging that his parents "never authorized consent for how the images would be used" and that his privacy has been shattered by the childhood photo focusing on his genitalia.
Top 5 Songs Released: August 15–23
It's our weekly music review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of our weekly music review and which songs/artists you'd like to see in the future.
5 Fragrances to Wear Back to Work This F...
Five fragrances selected for different professional settings as employees return to their work places.
Recipe: Turkish-Style Eggplant With Toma...
Every now and then, a trip to the farmers' market ends up with an exotic new dish. This simple vegan recipe will have you eating your veggies with gusto, so give it a try next time you see some beautiful eggplants for sale.
Oreo Is Feeling the Fall Spirit With Apple Cider Donut Cookies
Oreo has released Apple Cider Donut cookies just in time for the shift to autumn. The cookies are available in major retailers now, including Wal-Mart, Target, and Kroger.
Tony Hawk Provides Blood for Limited-Edi...
Former pro skater Tony Hawk has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to create a limited-edition skate deck that used paint infused with Hawk's blood.
Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery Are Dropping...
A pop-up experience is planned at the Boston brewery next week!
FDA Grants Full Approval to the Pfizer Vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine is the first coronavirus vaccine to be granted full approval by the FDA. The newly approved vaccine will go by the name "Comirnaty."
US Naval Academy Adjudication of Honor V...
Web chatter about a 2020 incident led to the comprehensive review of the midshipmen's performance on an online exam.
Thanksgiving 2021: Turkeys May Be in Sho...
Plant closures and truck driver shortages are decreasing the number of turkeys going to market.
US Army Photojournalist Captures the Beautiful Faces of the Child...
Ken Scar spent a year serving in Afghanistan as a U.S. Army photojournalist. He captured the beautiful faces of the children of Afghanistan while he was there, but they've captured his heart forever. See his incredible pictures on the OCN.