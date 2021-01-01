Austin, TX

Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law
The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution." The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas,
As the Central Texas office market continues to bounce back from the pandemic, construction is progressing on a three-story office building in East Austin, a part of the city that is undergoing rapid gentrification.
Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) has acquired Animal Allergy and Dermatology Center, a premier veterinary specialty practice located in Austin, Texas.
Austin: See This Weekend's Upcoming Events In The Area
Looking for things to do in the Austin area this weekend? Don't miss what's new on your Austin Patch community calendar. Here's a roundup of local events coming up in the area this weekend. Looking to host an event?
NORTH AUSTIN-PFLUGERVILLE, TX — Want to go on a family outing? Hoping to spend a night out with friends? Patch has you covered, we're showcasing several events taking place this week in North ...
Texas lawmakers were recently in Austin for the third round of debate on how schools should train and how students should learn about race, systemic racism and American slavery. The last 18 months have brought seemingly insurmountable challenges to our teachers,
Florida gets out goobered by Texas’ abortion ban | Column
Now the Sunshine State’s leaders in Tallahassee are likely to try to pass their own similar abortion ban. A simple question for you, gentle reader. What do you suppose the next insanity will be coming our way out of Texas?
Looser gun laws, new limitations on voting, challenge to Roe v. Wade in state that's now home to four of the U.S.'s 10 fastest-growing cities.
Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction and game preview. Date: Saturday, September 11 Game Time: 7:00 ET Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Network: Big-12/ ESPN+ – Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+ – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions The Lumberjacks might just have the quirky formula to give Texas Tech problems.
One of Chris Beard’s top priorities before he coaches a game for Texas is to help make fans as passionate for the Longhorns on the hardwood as they are on for the ones
Austin city officials confirmed Wednesday they haven’t approved the special event permit for Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.
Foes of the new Texas law that bans most abortions have been looking to the Democratic-run federal government to swoop in and knock down the most restrictive abortion law in
FORT WORTH, Texas - The increasing number of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas is troubling. Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth announced last week it hit crisis mode. A Fort Worth mother's group saw that cry for help and is coming to the aid of those who help young patients.
Fort Worth ISD Issues Mask Mandate, Beginning Monday
The Fort Worth ISD will require all employees, students and visitors to wear a face mask while inside any district building, starting Monday, Sept. 13.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo will be back in person next year, and tickets for the event go on sale Monday, Sept. 13.
The directive requires all staff, parents, students, and visitors to wear protective face masks at all Fort Worth ISD indoor facilities, absent a medical exemption.
EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions
Greg Abbott, in defending Texas' near-ban on abortions, says women and girls who are raped won't be forced to give birth because the new law "provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.
Dallas County reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,184 new coronavirus cases Thursday. The deaths are the most the county has reported in a single
A researcher with Texas Biomed Research Institute says scientists around the world are studying and monitoring the mutation of COVID-19 to see what new clusters of variants stick around.
3rd suspect charged in shooting of cop who was killed during dinn...
A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a New Orleans police officer and his friend during an armed robbery at a Texas restaurant last month, police announced Thursday.
Steve Sarkisian landed a major defensive recruit from Nick Saban's backyard on Thursday afternoon. The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns has been off the charts over the last few weeks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball and along the defensive front.
San Antonio surpasses 4,000 COVID-19 dea...
San Antonio has reached a grim milestone: more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic started. On Thursday, public health officials reported 21 new deaths, bringing Bexar County’s coronavirus death toll to 4,
Texas mom killed, 10-year-old son critically injured in crash aft...
Karla Rico, 28, died at the scene in Garland, Texas, while her son was critically injured by a driver who was fleeing police, authorities said.
WFG National Title Insurance Company announced that Monique Modica Vasek joined the company as its South Texas regional manager and Houston Division president
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.