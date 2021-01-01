Dallas, TX

Dead & Company Shows Support For Women With “Ladies Night” Set In...
Dead & Company used last night's setlist in Dallas to show support for women amid ongoing legal battles over reproductive rights in Texas.
Dallas ISD's Online STEM Field Trips Hav...
While many students are back in classrooms, some in-person field trips are still on hold. But Dallas ISD's STEM and Environmental Education Center found a silver lining in the pandemic cloud.
NFL odds: Why the Cowboys are your best ...
The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are off to a red-hot start. Our betting experts think now is the time to make your Super Bowl bet.
Texas adds five-star WR Evan Stewart to star-studded visitor list...
You can add five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart to the group as well. He confirmed on Friday morning a trip to Austin would be in store, just a week after watching the Red River Shootout in Dallas. Stewart instantly becomes the top priority from the 2022 class on a visit.
Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones: ‘Can’t be ...
Trevon Diggs has posted an interception against every QB he has faced so far this year, but former Alabama teammate Mac Jones isn't backing down.
With surgical precision, Republicans dra...
The GOP is losing its hold on suburbs of Dallas and Fort Worth as they grow more diverse. Two proposed districts show how far the party is reaching to entrench rural, white electoral power.
Dallas investor S2 Capital isn’t finished after 16,000 Texas apar...
A Dallas property investor is on its way to becoming North Texas’ biggest apartment landlord with its latest rental real estate buy. S2 Capital
What makes Dallas County so unhealthy? M...
By many measures, Dallas County can be an unhealthy place, even before COVID-19 arrived. In one measure related to the length of life — potential
What NFL experts are predicting for Sund...
Many -- but not all -- expect a Dallas victory. The post What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Cowboys-Patriots matchup appeared first on Boston.com.
These 10 Texas counties are seeing the most California transplant...
The recent migration route from California to Texas is well worn with companies and people abandoning the West Coast for cheaper living. More than 23,800 California residents relocated to Dallas, Tarrant,
Boeing pilot involved in 737 Max testing...
A Boeing pilot involved in testing the 737 Max jetliner was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators who were evaluating the plane, which was later involved in two deadly crashes.
Texas man sent to prison for using Grind...
A Texas man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for taking part in a series of violent attacks against gay men that he and other assailants found on the dating app Grindr, authorities said.
Texas football may have just blown their...
Another blown lead by the Texas football program may have cost them Arch Manning. Of course, Arch Manning was in attendance to see Steve Sarkisian's Texas
Austin FC returns to Q2 Stadium hungry for another home win — how...
Verde will be back in the friendly and rowdy confines of Q2 Stadium in north Austin Saturday, boasting a two-game home winning streak.
Texas Collapses Against Oklahoma State 3...
The Texas Longhorns once again fell victim to a collapse, blowing a two-touchdown lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys en route to a loss
Longhorns Extra Points: Oklahoma State 3...
But in the universe we all inhabit, No. 25 Texas has forgotten how to close. That misplaced finishing ability was on display again this Saturday as the Longhorns (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) turned a 17-3 lead into a 32-24 loss to No.
Light Up Lubbock features businesses with Christmas lights, holid...
The Better Business Bureau of Lubbock announced on Wednesday a campaign to highlight certain accredited businesses for the Christmas season. The campaign was named Light up
This San Antonio Spurs preseason stat is...
The San Antonio Spurs need to show plenty of improvements from last year. Their preseason showed a concerted effort to do just that in one important category.
Lawmakers send Gov. Abbott new political...
The Texas Legislature is nearing the end of its work to incorporate a decade’s worth of population growth into new political maps — pressing forward with efforts to cement GOP dominance of the statehouse and deny voters of color a greater say in who gets elected.
Teacher starts project to feed food insecure students
I’m a high school teacher, so I know a lot of my students have food security issues, as well as other people with Covid right now," He said. "So I reached out to other teachers in my district, as well as my church Asbury United Methodist and we decided to provide food for 1000 families.
Texas Justices To Review SandRidge Elect...
The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether a lower court was right to revive a contractor's lawsuit seeking to hold an energy production company responsible for injuries he incurred when he was shocked while working near a live wire on the company's property.
37-year-old man critically hurt in far e...
: A 37-year-old man remain hospitalized Saturday afternoon in critical but stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in a far east El Paso shopping center parking lot overnight, authorities said.
🌱 Fort Bend ISD's The Grill Restaurant Reopens To Public
Fort Bend County Judge KP George discussed areas of growth and the future of the county in his State of the County address. (Subscrip
Fort Worth's Circle Theatre to Present T...
Fort Worth will celebrate 40 years of Circle Theatre with the Tennessee Williams’ classic, The Glass Menagerie.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion Kick Off...
Popeyes has unveiled a special collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, and the first order of business is a brand-new hot sauce.
Halloween Isn’t the Only Horrifying Holi...
Whether you’re naughty or nice, we’ve discovered that Christmas has a serious dark side. Let’s set aside that warm and cozy fireside scene and take a look at the horrifying side of Christmas.
TikTok Hack Claims to Remove the Taste of Alcohol
The latest TikTok hack sees users adding a small amount of baking soda, a pinch of salt, and some water to vodka or tequila, and having it remove the taste of alcohol!
4 'Squid Game' Masks for Your Last-Minut...
Did you love the Korean horror thriller, "Squid Game?" Check out these inexpensive masks that will have you looking like you're part of the show.
Former US president Bill Clinton in hosp...
Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said. Doctors said Clinton was responding well at the center in Irvine, California. The infection was not connected to the coronavirus.
Trick-or-Treaters With Special Needs: An All-Inclusive Halloween ...
How to make sure all the kids, especially those with special needs, enjoy Halloween night.
7 Wild Conspiracy Theories We Can't Stop...
We can't get enough of it. Portals to another dimension, lizard people, hoaxes, and secret government spying made our list.
Friday Office Cocktail: Aviation Cocktai...
The OCN Drinks crew is serving up something purple, pretty, and powerful in support of Domestic Violence Awareness month.
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
The 2022 awards season is just around the corner, and we've got the list of dates you're gonna want to keep in your back pocket as things start to roll out—even as early as this October!
Wendy's, Kellogg's Team Up for Frosty Ch...
Wendy's and Kellogg's are partnering together on the new Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal, set to debut in December.
Nostradamus' Predictions for 2021 Includ...
Nostradamus has made many predictions about the future of humanity and he predicted 2021 will be worse than 2020. These predictions included a global famine, asteroids, a devastating earthquake, and a Zombie Apocalypse.
Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Make at Home
Here are a few ways you can whip up a creative costume with stuff from around the house or your local thrift store.