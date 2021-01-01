El Paso, TX

Why Are You Being Asked to Amend the Texas Constitution?
Our attempt to explain why rodeo raffles, church services, and homestead tax exemptions for a handful of folks are on the ballot this fall.
Out-of-state abortion providers feeling ...
It has been nearly two months since Texas' controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks went into effect. Since Sept. 1, abortion providers in surrounding states have seen a surge in patients from Texas.
County Attorney temporarily shuts down W...
According to a news release from the El Paso County Attorney’s Office on Friday, their office obtained a Temporary Restraining Order
Samaniego looks back a year after El Paso’s ‘worst in the nation’...
One year ago at this time, El Paso County shattered a pandemic record as health officials announced 1,161 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day alone. It was back in late October 2020 that El Paso County became the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Price of gasoline rose by 31 cents this ...
The average price of gasoline increased in all 27 of the metropolitan areas that AAA Texas surveys this week. And when Midlanders finish filling their tanks, they can drive along a little happier knowing they are not in El Paso,
El Paso man accused of $3.9 million frau...
An El Paso man is accused of stealing more than $3.9 million in a Ponzi-like scheme involving stocks and cryptocurrency investments.
Ysleta ISD’s Ramon Benavides wins 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year
Ramon Benavides, a biology teacher at Del Valle High School in the Ysleta Independent School District, has been selected as the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year, and will now
El Paso City Council to decide fate of m...
The El Paso City Council will vote on whether to drop its case against the state of Texas, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on face mask mandates.
West El Paso massage parlor shut down am...
Local and state officials have shut down a west El Paso massage parlor where they contend "illegal activity occurs habitually." Friday's closure of New Health Spa Massage at 6330 N. Mesa Street came b
City Denies El Paso Electric Rate Case
In June, the City Council voted unanimously to suspend the rate increase proposed by EPE for its Texas retail customers.
El Paso ISD voted ‘Best of El Paso’ in y...
In the most recent, reader-voter driven Best of El Paso from El Paso Inc., El Paso ISD was voted best among the local districts. In addition to the overall top spot, EPISD
Texas, Missouri AGs sue Biden administra...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a second joint lawsuit against the Biden administration on Thursday over the ongoing border crisis.
First-year runner from Arlington emotion...
Going out for cross country this season "was a complete shot in the dark" for Keelianne Green. A perfect season ended with the perfect prize.
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Red Wings on Sunday Night
The Blackhawks will look to pick up their first win against the team that gave them their first win of the year last season when the Detroit Red Wings visit the United Center for the lone time this season on Sunday night ( TICKETS ).
North Texas SC Earns 4-1 Comeback Win ov...
North Texas SC earned a dramatic 4-1 comeback victory over New England Revolution II to move into a playoff position with one game remaining in the regular season. Game Summary First Half: - 4’ – (GOAL,
Astros fans: Here’s what people are payi...
I know it’s going to be really hard,” said Astros fan Michael Torres. Torres, like many Houstonians, is hoping to score tickets to the World Series. KPRC 2 searched Seatgeek.com and found Game 1 standing-room-only seats in Houston in a matchup against the Atlanta Braves for $476.
Braves Advance to Face Astros in World Series After Beating Dodge...
The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series for the first time since 1999 after defeating the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of the
Alcorn vs. Texas Southern Game Halftime ...
The Alcorn Braves will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers in a SWAC West battle. The Alcorn Braves and Texas Southern Tigers had to first battle the weather in Houston. Two lightening strikes and torrential rain delayed the game for an hour in the SWAC West battle.
World Series 2021: Houston Astros face o...
Houston and Atlanta last faced off in the postseason when the Astros eliminated the Braves in an epic Game 4 of the 2005 NLDS. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are on their way to the World Series,
Editorial: Bail bondsmen should share the blame for Houston's cri...
Houston, convened a local press conference to decry the shift toward more lenient bail decisions in Harris County that he said was contributing to the city’s uptick in violent crime, and he came with a bill he believed would help.
Here are the pairings for the IHSA state...
Wethersfield Coop] (5-4) at #1 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (8-1), TBA Game 2 -- #9 Monmouth (United) (6-3) at #8 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2), TBA Game 3 -- #13 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] (5-4) at #4 Rushville (R.
San Antonio vs. Milwaukee, Final Score: ...
The Spurs hung tight with Milwaukee for the better part of four quarters, but the shorthanded Bucks showed their championship pedigree, pulling away late to dispatch San Antonio, 121-111, in their first SEGABABA of the season.
Why does the San Antonio Symphony keep having financial crises?
Allyson Dawkins has played viola with the San Antonio Symphony for 40 years, so she is intimately familiar with its recurring financial problems. Dawkins, the orchestra’s principal violist, was there when the symphony last went on strike in 1985 over a wage dispute.
Middleton, Antetokounmpo carry Bucks pas...
Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night. Coming off a 137-95 loss in Miami on Thursday,
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!