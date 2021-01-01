El Paso, TX

Man arrested after shots fired in east El Paso stemming from dome...
: Police announced a 26-year-old man was taken into custody by gang unit officers after shots were fired at the La Estancia Apartment complex in east El Paso around 11 a.m. Saturday as a result of a domestic disturbance.
Why Are You Being Asked to Amend the Tex...
Our attempt to explain why rodeo raffles, church services, and homestead tax exemptions for a handful of folks are on the ballot this fall.
Out-of-state abortion providers feeling effects as Texas works to...
It has been nearly two months since Texas' controversial new law banning abortions after six weeks went into effect. Since Sept. 1, abortion providers in surrounding states have seen a surge in patients from Texas.
Samaniego looks back a year after El Pas...
One year ago at this time, El Paso County shattered a pandemic record as health officials announced 1,161 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day alone. It was back in late October 2020 that El Paso County became the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Price of gasoline rose by 31 cents this week in El Paso
The average price of gasoline increased in all 27 of the metropolitan areas that AAA Texas surveys this week. And when Midlanders finish filling their tanks, they can drive along a little happier knowing they are not in El Paso,
El Paso man accused of $3.9 million frau...
An El Paso man is accused of stealing more than $3.9 million in a Ponzi-like scheme involving stocks and cryptocurrency investments.
Ysleta ISD’s Ramon Benavides wins 2022 T...
Ramon Benavides, a biology teacher at Del Valle High School in the Ysleta Independent School District, has been selected as the 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year, and will now
El Paso City Council to decide fate of mask mandate litigation Tu...
The El Paso City Council will vote on whether to drop its case against the state of Texas, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on face mask mandates.
West El Paso massage parlor shut down am...
Local and state officials have shut down a west El Paso massage parlor where they contend "illegal activity occurs habitually." Friday's closure of New Health Spa Massage at 6330 N. Mesa Street came b
City Denies El Paso Electric Rate Case
In June, the City Council voted unanimously to suspend the rate increase proposed by EPE for its Texas retail customers.
Rangers History Today: Taking a 3-2 Lead...
The Rangers played the Cardinals in Game 5 of the World Series, and by the end of the night they were up 3-2 in the series.
A Texas cop was fired from his job 2 days after fatally shooting ...
"I don't think we've ever fired anybody in two days," Arlington Police Chief Al Jones said about firing Robert Phillips, a 7-year veteran of the department.
Astros' Lance McCullers Jr., Jake Meyers...
The Astros remain uncertain on the statuses of pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and center fielder Jake Meyers for the World Series against the Braves. Both players were injured Oct. 12 during the Astros’ division-series-clinching win over the White Sox.
Geekdom CEO says San Antonio could see m...
The technology industry in and around San Antonio is growing so fast and one of the big catalysts of that growth is Geekdom.
AAA Texas: Statewide average gas price shoots past the $3 mark
The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel rose over the $3.00 mark this past week for the first time in seven years, according to a news release from AAA Texas. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above three dollars per gallon since October 2014,
Lebisova Cruises On Second Day Of Island...
Veronika Lebisova rolled to a straight set win in singles, with Elena Dibattista also advancing (via retirement) to set the tone for the UTEP
Jalen Wydermyer Full Of Surprises In Tex...
The Texas A&M tight end made program history in a 44-14 win over South Carolina. Despite some inconsistencies and lack of production this season, Wydermyer continues to show fans and scouts why he's an early favorite to be next summer's top-rated NFL Draft prospect at his position.
Two children killed at Texas drag racing event when car slams int...
A driver lost control during a Texas drag racing event on an airport runway and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two children and injuring eight other people, authorities said.
2 children were killed and 8 other peopl...
Two young boys were killed Saturday afternoon in Kerrville, Texas, after a vehicle taking part in a drag racing event lost control and struck spectators, police said.
Two children dead, 8 injured after Texas...
Texas police are investigating a fatal accident that left two children dead and eight others injured when a Texas drag race driver slammed into spectators on Saturday afternoon.
No. 22 San Diego State holds off Air Force, 20-14
Matt Araiza kicked two field goals, Kaegun Williams and Chance Bell ran for touchdowns and No. 22 San Diego State withstood Air Force’s comeback bid to win 20-14 on Saturday night. The Aztecs kept Air Force’s top-ranked running attack in check by frequently using a fourth linebacker instead of a defensive back.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 7:...
With a newly expanded 17-game schedule, you would think the NFL has no reason to jam a ridiculous amount of byes into a single week. And you would be mistaken.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellington' Frappuccino on Starbuc...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter S...
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins ...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!