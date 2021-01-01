Houston, TX

Houston area high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are this week's greater Houston area high school football rankings as voted on by a panel of local media entering Week 3. 1. Katy (9 first-place votes) Record: 2-0; Points: 233; Previous rank: 1;
Firefighters from Houston area assist wi...
Fire crews from the Houston area are helping in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida. “We’re providing emergency services and helping cover the inflation in calls they’re experiencing,” said Captain Brandon Shafer.
SOURCE: Texans Add Former Super Bowl WR ...
Amendola, 35, is a former New England Patriots standout who has connections to Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a former Patriots executive and receivers coach. Amendola played last season for the Detroit Lions.
Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa fuel Astros' rally past Mariners
At his best, Alex Bregman barrels baseballs to the pull side, sending backspin line drives into the Crawford Boxes or long home runs off the advertisements atop the left-field wall. The Astros missed all of Bregman’s attributes during his interminable stay on the injured list.
Texas death row inmate seeks pastor's to...
A Texas death row inmate set to be executed Wednesday for killing a convenience store worker more than 17 years ago in a robbery that garnered $1.25 is asking that his pastor be allowed to lay hands on him as he dies by lethal injection.
Houston Texans Tryouts: Super Bowl Champ...
Houston Texans Free Agency Tracker for 2021 ... Dallas Cowboys and then-St. Louis Rams after going undrafted out of Texas Tech. Amendola played last season under a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He had 46 catches for 602 yards and no scores in Detriot.
Second Houston-area location of Chick'nCone headed to Sugar Land ...
We are ecstatic to expand to Sugar Land and open our first ‘suburban’ concept in Sugar Land Town Square,” Aaron Havens, chief operating officer of Chick’nCone, said in a news release. “This vibrant and pedestrian-friendly district is perfect for our grab and go waffle cones and we look forward to engaging with the Sugar Land community.
‘Unacceptable for Houston region’: Lawma...
Since before the start of the pandemic, many of you have complained about not getting your mail on time. Every piece of mail that comes in and out of Houston is sorted and processed at the North Houston Processing & Distribution Center on Aldine Bender.
Big 12 quickly working to expand before ...
The Big 12 survived college football’s last significant conference realignment a decade ago because the league still had Texas and Oklahoma. With the pending move of its only national championship winners to the Southeastern Conference creating another seismic shift,
Republican governor expresses confidence that newly enacted Texas...
Texas Democrats say provisions of the new state law represent efforts to weaken minority turnout and preserve the GOP's eroding dominance in the Lone Star State.
4 storylines to watch in Jags’ season op...
Football season is back, and a new-look Jacksonville Jaguars team is ready to take the field when it counts for the first time in 2021. With a new coach in Urban Meyer, a new starting quarterback in Trevor Lawrence,
Houston Texans Tryouts: Former Eagles St...
Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing.
Kansas Man Walks 2,500 Miles for Homeles...
A Wichita, Kansas man is walking across the country to help people who are homeless. Andrew Kivett started his 2,500 mile journey in Tybee Island, Georgia on July 23 and hopes to end in Santa Monica,
10 art shows you don't want to miss at Austin museums this fall
Yet evidence from the past few years suggests that Austin's art museums have reached a locked-in level of reliable excellence. I can't remember a show of late that was merely "workmanlike" or "interesting.
The ‘unseen’ threat: Surge of COVID-19 c...
Glynn, the President of the Fort Worth Professional Firefighters Association, said it’s always been a dangerous line of work. He is also a trustee for the Texas State Association of Fire
Texas jazz legend Jack Teagarden's fatef...
The September 1921 flood that brought death and devastation to San Antonio ended up being a positive thing for a 17-year-old musician who would go on to be known as the father of jazz trombone. The late San Antonio cornet player Jim Cullum Jr.
San Antonio developer cleared for outdoor bar, apartments near Al...
Nearly two years after receiving a new zoning designation, a developer of an Eastside mixed-use project now has the initial nod for an outdoor bar. San Antonio's zoning commission pushed the zoning request forward Tuesday,
Hot tickets for fall 2021 in San Antonio...
San Antonio presenters and producers have spent the past year and a half figuring out how to stage events safely in the pandemic era, so they’re ready for the fall arts and entertainment season to get going.
Students, Texas NAACP file federal civil...
University of Texas students and the Texas NAACP claim UT is discriminating against Black students by its use of the “The Eyes of Texas.”
NAACP, University of Texas students allege 'Eyes of Texas' foster...
The NAACP and a group of students at the University of Texas - Austin have filed a federal complaint alleging that school administrators have fostered a “hostile environment” f
Vegan Juice Bar Brings Fresh Options To ...
When entrepreneur Tisha Crear first purchased the land for her vegan juice bar in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas, people routinely asked her who would come there to buy fresh juice. “My thought has always been,
From canine coffee klatches to doggie so...
By nature, dogs are social -- as are their people. Making new connections and fostering existing ones are essential to our well-being. Thankfully, connecting with fellow pet people is pretty
Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill aims to be a 'bridge' from San Anto...
For nearly 11 years, the restaurant has served dishes from her Libyan heritage — including family recipes for grape leaves and baklava — and other Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes such as babaganoush,
San Antonio Gold Star mother reflects on...
American Gold Star Mothers is a national organization of families who find fellowship in one another and strive to keep alive the memory if their children, killed in military action.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.