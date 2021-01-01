Houston, TX

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Jones, Offensive Tackle, Texas Longh...
Ezring: The Texas Longhorns have recently enjoyed a rise back towards the top of the college football landscape. One reason for the team’s success in 2020 was right tackle, Christian Jones. Still relatively new to the game of football,
How the quorum break got broken: Texas D...
For House Democrats, the story of the second special session is much different from that of the first one. The excitement of leaving the state had worn off, the media spotlight had dimmed and the pressures to return home were mounting.
Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars: 2021...
The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Friday as Houston Dash host Chicago Red Stars at BBVA Stadium Houston, Texas to kick off week 17. The playoff push continues for NWSL clubs as the regular season hits it's home stretch.
Texas Medical Center leaders fearful of what a bad flu season wou...
There are a few factors that make us vulnerable to a bad flu season, and the main reason could be that people aren’t wearing masks like they did this time last year.
EPA Seeks Info From Union Pacific About ...
The EPA "is committed to advancing environmental justice and incorporating equity considerations into all aspects of our work," the letter said.
5-year-old girl comes close to getting s...
"My kid could've lost their dad," said the girl's dad's wife. "I could've lost my partner. That's a very scary feeling."
Wastewater shows severity of COVID by zip code in the Houston are...
Experts say they've been collecting weekly samples from 39 wastewater treatment plants, and the data helps them track back to outbreaks around the area.
3rd suspect charged in shooting of cop w...
A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a New Orleans police officer and his friend during an armed robbery at a Texas restaurant last month, police announced Thursday.
Texas Lands Commitment From Coveted DL R...
Steve Sarkisian landed a major defensive recruit from Nick Saban's backyard on Thursday afternoon. The recruiting momentum for the Texas Longhorns has been off the charts over the last few weeks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball and along the defensive front.
Houston Happens – Meet Kirby the Texans Pup
The NFL season is upon us! And the Houston Texans have a new rookie on the roster, let’s just say he’s pretty doggone cute. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe
HPD blocks off area near SW Houston park...
Police taped off a portion of a street next to a southwest Houston park as they investigated an apparent suicide.
3rd arrest made in Texas shooting of New...
A third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant, police said Thursday. Khalil Nelson,
Teacher Group Leader Pledges Support of ...
One of the nation's top lobbyists for teachers was in Texas this week advocating to get kids back in the classroom, while supporting the Dallas ISD Mask mandate.
These tweets prove San Antonio was the envy of Harry Styles' fan ...
The latter is the kind of fervent passion that welcomed Styles to the Alamo City on Thursday night. He seems to have returned the love. Fans worldwide noticed. It's unclear if the buzz stems from the tour being only days in,
San Antonio is one of the best destinati...
The city of San Antonio is becoming a top tourist destination, especially after being named one of the top 15 U.S. cities by Travel + Leisure magazine.
San Antonio first responders recall serv...
Twenty years ago, first responders from San Antonio scoured the rubble of the World Trade Center for survivors. The team forged a bond based on one thought: Never forget the lives taken on 9/11. Mayor Ron Nirenberg began Thursday’s City Council meeting with a ceremony in their honor.
Texas sues 6 school districts that issued mask mandates in defian...
Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have long threatened to sue school districts that defy Abbott's ban on local mask mandates.
Texas Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin: How to...
Stephen F. Austin 1-0; Texas Tech 1-0. Last Season Records: Texas Tech 4-6; Stephen F. Austin 6-4. What to Know. Th
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Hoping For Another...
I think I told everybody we’d see them again and that’s just the confidence that I have in this group,” Prescott said. “The expectations I have is this is a playoff team that is going to make a big push this year.
SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview
Saturday, September 11 Game Time: 7:00 ET Venue: Gerald R Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX Network: ESPN+ – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions The North Texas running game ripped through Northwestern State without a problem in a 44-14 win.
Where to eat and what to see at the Fort...
In Fort Worth’s Stockyard National Historic District, we can connect with our inner Texan — Stetson or no. The entertainment district offers shopping, dining and music — all within walking distance of the new Hotel Drover.
Reggaeton superstar announces San Antoni...
Reggaeton superstar and Latin Grammy-winning artist J Balvin will be in performing in San Antonio in April 2022 and tickets are about to go on sale.
A 'champion' for dementia patients: San Antonio researcher has de...
Throughout her childhood in India, she watched her mother’s health deteriorate from an unidentified neurological disease that affected her ability to move and speak. By high school, she knew she either wanted to study the brain or treat patients as a physician.
Live from the 13th Floor: A creepy day i...
For more than a decade, the 13th Floor Haunted House has been appropriately operating out of a creaky, multi-level building in San Antonio’s downtown, just across the way from the dusty train tracks that splinter out of Sunset Station.
Shake Shack and Milk Bar Launch Milkshak...
Find the Chocolate Birthday Cake Shake and Cornflake Chocolate Drizzle Shake at stores all month long!
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO A...
Pokemon and OREO are coming together for a new limited edition cookie packs called Pokemon x OREO. The cookie packs will be embossed with 16 different kinds of Pokemon, and you must try to catch them all!
Friday Office Cocktail: Prickly Pear Margarita With a Twist
Are you team Mezcal? The OCN Drinks crew mixes the Prickly Pear Margarita in the office and shares a special twist. Here's to responsible day drinking!
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 ...
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.
WATCH: 2 Massive Brown Bears Get Into an...
YouTuber Samulin Matkassa captured some incredible footage of two massive brown bears brawling in what turns out to be a fairly intense standoff. The video has more than 1.1 million views.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a Look!
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Actor Michael...
Actor Michael Constantine has died. He was 94 years old. Known best for his role in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," Constantine played patriarch Gus Portokalos in the beloved film.
WATCH: 'The Matrix Resurrections' Traile...
The first official trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections" is here! The long-awaited trailer made its debut on Thursday morning.
A Ship Got Stuck in the Suez Canal ... Again
Egyptian authorities announced on Thursday that a bulk carrier vessel became wedged in the Suez Canal, causing blockage. The Coral Crystal was able to resume its voyage shortly after running aground.
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a M...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 Margarita at Chili's
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!