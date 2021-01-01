Texas Rolls Out Plan To Vaccinate 5 To 11-Year-Olds Against COVID...
Texas is getting ready to receive more than 1.3 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine in the coming week.
A Gun Is a Last Defense Option … Not an ...
According to the available details, calls came into local law enforcement around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, about an unlawfully armed individual at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Four people were wounded in an altercation with a ...
Offshore platform developer Gazelle Wind...
Offshore wind supports manufacturer Gazelle Wind Power opened its first U.S. office in Austin, Texas. This is the company’s first office in the United States as it moves to capitalize on the country’s emerging offshore wind market.
Texas to get 100 3D-printed homes as builders seek to solve worke...
The new community will consist of 100 homes built with first floors made from 3D-printed concrete and finished using traditional wood-frame construction techniques. Construction technology startup Icon will be handling the 3D-printing portion,
Family seeks answers in slaying of Austi...
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Tina’s Trail in Martindale at 3:42 a.m. on Oct. 11. They found 31-year-old Dghoughi seated inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
Judge briefly blocks Texas schools' gend...
A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district's enforcement of a grooming policy that prohibits boys from having long hair. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal's ruling on Monday came days after seven students,
Comedy series based on Shea Serrano's San Antonio upbringing is i...
A coming-of-age comedy series based on local author Shea Serrano's life in San Antonio is in the works with IMDb TV. The free streaming service, owned by Amazon, announced the show in May but only recently approved the show's production,
San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White Might B...
Considering the defensive play Derrick White has brought so far, it would be a shame for the San Antonio Spurs to be snubbed of individual award consideration.
Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs ...
Analyzing Tuesday’s Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs odds and lines, with NBA expert picks, predictions and best bets.
It's been a banner week for San Antonio legend Shea Serrano
San Antonio's own Shea Serrano has had a banner week, from narrating the Spurs hype video, getting the green light on a TV show about his life, to getting a new book on shelves and sharing his love of Mendez Cafe.
Halloween In San Antonio: Why Do We Carv...
If you're planning to turn your best find at a San Antonio area pumpkin patch into a jack-o'-lantern, you may be wondering about the origins of the fall tradition. Hollowed-out pumpkins, with carved faces and lighted from the inside by candles,
Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wel...
Matt Wells is out as Texas Tech football coach eight games into his third seson. Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to be appointed as interim coach.
Texas ordering more than 1M vaccine dose...
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced on Monday that the Lone Star State will be receiving approximately 1.3 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 ahead of its anticipated authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Greg Abbott fires back at UN after criticism of Texas carbon emis...
Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council, weighed in on the dispute between the Texas governor and leaders of the United Nations. She said while there is a need for renewable energy to combat climate change,
10 Top Texas Stocks to Buy That Don’t Re...
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Investors looking for stocks to buy should head south to Texas. One of the
Texas governor signs bill that bans tran...
When the bill goes into effect in January, transgender students will be forced to compete on the team that corresponds to the sex on their birth certificate – which differs from their gender identity.
Texas Gov. Abbott: Joe Biden is AWOL, has abandoned 'any pretense...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told "America's Newsroom" on Monday that President Biden is “AWOL” and has abandoned the border, leaving his state's national guard and police to handle security.
Sheriff: Boy’s Skeletal Remains Found In...
A 15-year-old boy called authorities to report that his younger brother had been dead for a year and his body remained inside their Houston-area home, the local sheriff said.
Texas Tech fires Matt Wells eight games ...
Texas Tech dismissed football coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after a home loss to Kansas State, and appointed offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie to be interim head coach the rest of the season.
Texas governor approves state voting maps redrawn by GOP
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed redrawn voting maps that pave a safer path for the GOP’s slipping majority, leaving opponents hoping courts will block the newly gerrymandered districts before they can be used in the 2022 elections.
3 children found abandoned in an apartme...
Sheriff's deputies in Houston made a horrifying discovery in an apartment Sunday: three children who they say were abandoned with the decaying body of another child inside.
Texas: Three abandoned children and skel...
NBC News, via affiliate network KPRC, reports that the children were found during a welfare check at an apartment.
Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Texas to double his F1 lead
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the U.S.Grand Prix and doubled his Formula One championship lead to 12 points after holding off title rival Lewis Hamilton by little more than a second at Austin's Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.
Verstappen wins in Texas to double his F...
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen held off title rival Lewis Hamilton to win the U.S. Grand Prix by 1.3 seconds on Sunday and go 12 points clear with five races remaining.
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Her...
Denis Villeneuve's desert sci-fi, "Dune," isn't just another "Star Wars" knockoff. The beautiful, moving epic deserves to be seen.
Truly Launching Holiday Seltzer Pack
The party includes holiday flavors including cranberry, pomegranate and spiced apples.
Pet Safety Tips to Keep in Mind This Halloween
There are a few simple steps you can take to make sure this Halloween is as safe and comfortable as possible for your four-legged companions.
Coors Is Launching Its Own Whiskey
Molson Coors Beverage Company, best known for serving beers, will release a new whiskey called Five Trail Blended American Whiskey this December. This move of making whiskey trends with other beverage companies exploring alcoholic drinks outside their norm.
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National...
From pumpkin-carving parties to festive pumpkin garb, here are seven ways to celebrate National Pumpkin Day, October 26.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter Scolari Has Died
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.