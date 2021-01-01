Texas : Entertainment
El Paso’s Khalid shares new song ‘Present’ & announces ‘Scenic Drive’ mixtape
Geekdom CEO says San Antonio could see more tech startups in next 10 years
Report: Texans 'Hopeful' About Potential Deshaun Watson Deal Ahead of Trade Deadline
Church's Chicken® Brings Home the Bacon with Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches
Editorial: Scandal-scarred Astros have won their place back in Houston's heart
El Paso City Council seeks updated cost estimate for downtown arena
Halloween In San Antonio: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Local DAR Chapter Preserves El Paso History
Maybe Texas's abortion law will open the door for progressive causes
Halloween In San Antonio: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells in middle of his third season
Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy
Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells in middle of his third season
Museum of Texas Tech University opens first clothing and textiles changing gallery
Local DAR Chapter Preserves El Paso History
TikTok star Gabriel Salazar, 3 others killed in fiery crash after Texas police c...
Sunday Conversation: Faith No More And Tomahawk Singer Mike Patton On Why It’s A...
20 Most Iconic TV Theme Songs of the 1990s
Netflix Indicted by Texas Grand Jury Over 'Lewd Depiction' of Children in 'Cutie...
Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile’ Movie Trailer Features Some of the Biggest...
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
MUSIC
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs to Be Your Spooky October Soundtrack
2022 Awards Season Schedule: Oscars, Emmys, And More!
Top 5 Songs Released This Week: September 27–October 3
BOOKS
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound in Human Skin?
Fans Jokingly Request 'National Security Protection' as Betty White Nears 100
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming to Japan Has Us Hoping for Our Letters
FILM
Review: 'Dune' Is A Sci-Fi All-Star. Here's Why.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Prop Gun Shooting
TV
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter Scolari Has Died
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
ART
Broadway Is Back, Baby! 'Wicked,' 'Hamilton,' and More Return to the Stage on Tuesday!
Princess Diana Musical to Premiere on Netflix Ahead of Broadway Debut
Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture for $18,000 USD
GAMING
IKEA to Add Line of Gaming Furniture
Ouija Boards: Evil or Unbelievable?
Calling All Trainers: Pokémon and OREO Are Coming Together
