Salt Lake City , UT

As Utah begins to uncover its Indigenous school history, survivor...
Orange Shirt Day aligns with Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which honors residential school survivors.
Kings head to Utah focusing on the fury
The Kings have emphasized aggressiveness of late, and Thursday the “fury” returned as they traveled to Salt Lake City to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the first “Frozen Fury” event since 2016 and the first ever in Utah at Vivint Arena,
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden ra...
A multiyear agreement between the Utah Jazz and Bonneville International Corp. will include KSL NewsRadio simulcasting a select number of Jazz regular-season games.
Salt Lake City police update investigation into murder of Aaron L...
Four days after the fatal shooting of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City Police Department updated its investigation into the murder.
Utah doctors expect more severe flu seas...
As Utah prepares to enter the cold winter months, health experts are urging residents to get vaccinated, not just against COVID-19, but the flu as well.
Cox says Utah may have 'summited the pea...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday the state appears to be headed toward the "other side" after several weeks of a COVID-19 surge. "Over the last 14 days, our positive tests are down about 20% in the state,
More electric vehicle chargers coming to Utah roads
Electric vehicles are becoming a more common sight throughout Salt Lake City. A survey ranks the capital as the best city in America to own an EV.
Fully-vaccinated Utah lawmaker boycottin...
If you are planning to attend a Utah Jazz game at Vivint Arena this season, you will need to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of entering
Attention, readers: Meet your next favor...
Now in its 24th year, the Utah Humanities Book Festival features dozens of authors who write everything from fiction to nonfiction to poetry. The events are held all over the state and run through October.
Amazon wish list created for Afghan refugees arriving in Utah in ...
The first wave of Afghan refugees could be arriving in Utah next week, and organizations are busy gathering donations and other items to help make that transition as seamless as possible.
Utah COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by m...
After several days of near-record COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah, the state saw a large drop in hospitalizations on Wednesday.
'That was my brother': Utah football tea...
Aaron Lowe's teammates were among the several hundred people who gathered on the lawn on campus Wednesday for a vigil to reflect on Lowe's life.
In newly released bodycam video, Petito ...
Police in Utah have released body camera video that, they said, shows missing Florida woman Gabby Petito admitting her
Coffee chain celebrates newest Utah location
Northern Utah, you have a new Dutch Bros Coffee location. On September 30, Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its newest location at 4177 Riverdale Road in Riverdale. This
Man shot ex-girlfriend as she was drivin...
A man accused of causing a head-on crash in South Jordan Monday after shooting a woman who was trying to drive away from him has been arrested.
The Anti-Preview: #7 Notre Dame Fighting...
I have provided the most irrelevant game preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish — but I’ve also provide the most relevant fan preview for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (don’t @ me). Notre Dame keeps winning — it’s almost like Brian Kelly’s greatest strength is that he knows how to win football games.
Mountaineers well aware of what Texas Tech quarterback Colombi is...
The Red Raiders lost starting quarterback Tyler Shough to a broken collarbone last week, meaning Henry Colombi will be behind center in Morgantown. Colombi helped lead Tech to a win over WVU last season in his first career start.
The story behind this associate AD and h...
Calling BYU’s senior associate athletic director/senior woman administrator the woman who got BYU into the Big 12 might be a bit of a stretch, but it is not entirely off-target, either. “I was just happy to help where I could and play a part in things,
Matching strengths: Tech pits big-play o...
Red Raiders lead FBS in plays of 50-plus yards, and Mountaineers rank high in fewest points, sacks, tackles for loss
High school girls tennis: Defending champ Skyridge turns in a str...
The Skyridge Falcons lead the 2021 Utah 6A high school girls state tennis tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.
Utah State vs. BYU: How to watch NCAA Fo...
Utah State 3-1. What to Know. The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now t
Utah Gov. Cox vows to block bills intend...
Gov. Spencer Cox threatens to veto any attempt by the Utah Legislature to block private businesses from requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay won’t be ready to play until ‘early’ i...
Rudy Gay, the Utah Jazz’s primary addition in free agency this summer, will miss all of the coming four-game preseason schedule and the start of the regular season, as well.
How to Watch Washington State at Utah in...
Washington State looks for its fifth straight win and second in a row in Pac-12 play as the team heads to Utah. The Utes lost their conference opener.
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back
After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? ...
CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu This Month
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White Russian
With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!
The Haunted History of Halloween
We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes
Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.