Salt Lake City , UT

How is Utah doing in the fight against COVID-19?
As the state continues to move forward in the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah Governor Spencer Cox provided an update Thursday morning during his monthly news conference.
Salt Lake City Area Events Calendar: Che...
Looking for things to do in the Salt Lake City area? Patch has you covered, we're showcasing several events and happenings taking place this week in Salt Lake City. Check out what’s happening and what might interest you before you make plans.
As Utah begins to uncover its Indigenous...
Orange Shirt Day aligns with Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which honors residential school survivors.
Kings head to Utah focusing on the fury
The Kings have emphasized aggressiveness of late, and Thursday the “fury” returned as they traveled to Salt Lake City to play the Vegas Golden Knights for the first “Frozen Fury” event since 2016 and the first ever in Utah at Vivint Arena,
Utah Jazz teaming with KSL to broaden ra...
A multiyear agreement between the Utah Jazz and Bonneville International Corp. will include KSL NewsRadio simulcasting a select number of Jazz regular-season games.
Salt Lake City police update investigati...
Four days after the fatal shooting of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe, the Salt Lake City Police Department updated its investigation into the murder.
Utah doctors expect more severe flu season this winter
As Utah prepares to enter the cold winter months, health experts are urging residents to get vaccinated, not just against COVID-19, but the flu as well.
Cox says Utah may have 'summited the pea...
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday the state appears to be headed toward the "other side" after several weeks of a COVID-19 surge. "Over the last 14 days, our positive tests are down about 20% in the state,
More electric vehicle chargers coming to...
Electric vehicles are becoming a more common sight throughout Salt Lake City. A survey ranks the capital as the best city in America to own an EV.
Fully-vaccinated Utah lawmaker boycotting Jazz games over vaccine...
If you are planning to attend a Utah Jazz game at Vivint Arena this season, you will need to be vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of entering
Attention, readers: Meet your next favor...
Now in its 24th year, the Utah Humanities Book Festival features dozens of authors who write everything from fiction to nonfiction to poetry. The events are held all over the state and run through October.
Amazon wish list created for Afghan refu...
The first wave of Afghan refugees could be arriving in Utah next week, and organizations are busy gathering donations and other items to help make that transition as seamless as possible.
Utah’s COVID-19 case counts are ‘plateau...
Utah’s COVID-19 case counts are ‘plateauing,’ says state’s epidemiologist, but the numbers remain high — and people should stay cautious.
Utah Rep. Burgess Owens criticized for inaccurately reporting who...
Rep. Burgess Owens filed an amended personal financial disclosure in reaction to questions from The Salt Lake Tribune. He made mistakes ranging from implying he made money in 2021 when he says he didn't,
Can Hassan Whiteside be a difference-mak...
Las Vegas • Hassan Whiteside raised his arms in jubilant celebration and let out a few exultant yells. And not without good reason, as he had just capped his first training camp practice with the Utah Jazz by winning a 3-point shooting competition.
Judge Jeanine Pirro: Brian Laundrie, Gab...
The Utah Code 77-36-2.2 (1) (2) makes very clear that the primary duty of law enforcement officers in a domestic violence call is to protect the victim and ENFORCE THE LAW.
BYU at Utah State odds, picks and prediction
Analyzing Friday’s BYU at Utah State odds and lines, with college football expert picks, predictions and best bets.
Qualtrics Completes Acquisition of Clara...
Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Clarabridge, bringing the leader in omnichannel conversational analytics to the world’s #1 experience management platform.
Taking a road trip? Here's how to get ro...
Before embarking on your road trip, check if you have roadside assistance through your car purchase, insurer, credit cards or a service like AAA.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Altabancorp in Ame...
KALISPELL, Mont. and AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Glacier” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GBCI) today announced the completion of its acquisition of AltabancorpTM (“ALTA”) (NASDAQ: ALTA),
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 20...
NBA superstars are the biggest determinants of their team's success. Nothing matters more than the health and performance of a top option. But you didn't come here to read a rundown of the
‘We feel like we can keep going’: Utah n...
One of the most commonly used sentiments during the pandemic has been calling frontline health care workers ‘heroes.’ Natosha Tullos, an ICU nurse at the University of
New Gabby Petito bodycam video from Utah police shows aftermath o...
Here's what you need to know as you start your day … Gabby Petito told Utah police she struck Laundrie first, new bodycam video shows Gabby Petito told a Utah police officer that Brian Laundrie hit her on Aug.
Dog the Bounty Hunter ‘100% sure’ Brian ...
Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, says he remains 100% sure that Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petitio, is alive.
