West Valley City, UT

To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel
Election lawsuits multiplying by the day. An obscure federal agency blocking the presidential transition. The very legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory under assault as
Forecast: Colder and wetter winter ahead...
Although most predicted one or more snow storms in Portland, none were confident any of them would be as bad at the one that hit last February, which was the worst in 40 years.
Beautiful Colorado Lake, Surrounding For...
State and federal officials are teaming up to create a new park, called Sweetwater Lake, in the northwest corner of Colorado.
Genesis group for Black Latter-day Saints celebrates 50th anniver...
Amid the stirring musical performances, former and current group leaders and church leaders shared stories of the past and hope for the future.
25 fun things to do this half term whate...
From pumpkin picking to tree climbing, photography to light shows, and a whole host of family activities and adventures in between
The TV series ‘Schmigadoon!’ offers less...
Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio worked together on "Despicable Me," "The Secret Life of Pets" and, most recently, "Schmigadoon!"
Cloudy Saturday with possible storms ahead
Happy Weekend, Utah! We have some wet weather for our Saturday for the northern half of the state, as a system clips Northern Utah and brings morning and midday rain
How will COVID affect ski season in Utah...
After a season of Utah ski areas being in lockstep when it comes to COVID-19 regulations, it's now the wild West. Some resorts will require proof of vaccine for almost everything, while others will leave precautions up to their guests.
UT Rio Grande Valley to offer free tuiti...
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will offer free tuition to studetns whose gross family income is less than $100,000 starting in fall 2022.
The Winter 2021-2022 Outlook is in! What should Utahns expect?
The highly anticipated, long range 2021-2022 winter outlook for temperature and precipitation was announced Thursday. The long-range predictions are put out by the
Valley Endorsement Deals Reshape Collegi...
Practicing, lifting, playing games – preparing for collegiate basketball is a job. And now, student athletes such as Youngstown State University women’s player Mady Aulbach are cashing in. Aulbach, a junior,
Reward increased for arrest of person of...
The reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by U.S. marshals — who is also a person of interest in a West Valley homicide investigation — has been increased to $4,000.
UTAH: Kelly Canyon Ski Resort Installs T...
Kelly Canyon in Utah is one step closer to the completion of its new ski lift after installing 15 new ski poles for the new Fix-grip Triple Lift over the weekend. The resort worked with Salt Lake
Utah lawmaker charged with poaching
A St. George-area lawmaker has been charged with poaching and weapons offenses. Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, was charged by the Millard County Attorney's Office last week with class B misdemeanor unlawful taking of protected wildlife and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
Utah colleges see enrollment growth desp...
Amid the reopening of in-person school attendance, Utah colleges and universities have seen enrollment growth compared to 2020. In an annual report, the Utah System of Higher
Utah Hikers Recount Close Encounter with...
I go out 2-3 times a week and I’ve never seen a lion anywhere, so this was my first one. I was really excited, but I also learned if you see a kitten, the mom is close by.” -John Young Gnarly
Utah researcher aids amputees through exoskeleton development
Above-the-knee amputees used less energy while walking -- an equivalent of letting go of a 26-pound backpack -- when they used the exoskeleton.
Hundreds without power as strong system ...
A strong storm system bringing gusty winds and wet weather to Utah has left hundreds without power to start the workweek. As of 6:15 a.m., Rocky Mountain Power is
Shortage of walkers, crutches impacting ...
Shortages on various supplies have been reported in recent weeks – everything from food to chips for cars to toys to alcohol. The latest shortage is now
Sunday Evening QB: 3 lessons from BYU's win over the WSU Cougars
BYU got the 21-19 win and became bowl eligible in their eighth game of the season. Here are three lessons from BYU's 21-19 win over WSU.
Utahn is half of the first same-sex pair...
When Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy called her parents back home in Provo to tell them that she was going to be half of the first same-sex pairing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” their response “completely shocked” her.
Washington State rewind: Examining the C...
PULLMAN – Washington State endured a week of turmoil and still managed to put a competitive product on the field against a skilled opponent.
Paris Hilton Plans to Expose 'Dark Secrets' of Schools for Troubl...
Hilton told Newsweek of her work on a new podcast that seeks to "expose the dark secrets and controversial practices."
One dead, child hospitalized after crash...
One person is dead and a child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a Sunday evening crash in Weber County.
Did You Know That Books Used to Be Bound...
Megan Rosenbloom, a rare books specialist and librarian at UCLA, published "Dark Archives," a book about the history and science of human-skin-bound books.
Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...
People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness.
4 Last-Minute Beauty Makeup Looks for Halloween
We love Halloween here at Our Community Now, and so we decided to put our makeup skills to the test and create four different Halloween looks that will get you in the spooky spirit.
Hockey Player Evander Kane Banned for 21...
San Jose Sharks hockey player Evander Kane was suspended without pay this week for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, violating the NHL's vaccination requirements.
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...
The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospital for tests
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day...
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Treadwell, Whose Obsession Wit...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.