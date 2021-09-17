Hampton, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateag...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts About Virginia!
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Flags to Be Placed on the National Mall ...
The exhibit will be open to the public from September 17, 2021 to October 3, 2021.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryl...
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in ...
The International Pizza Challenge was held in Las Vegas and this year's winner was Andy's Pizza. Andy's Pizza is a pizza shop from the DC area and the shop won with its signature New York-style cheese pizza.
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Man...
Welcome to "Hill Mansion." History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian.
Explore the Night Skies at Shenandoah Na...
Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars? Head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in the Top 10
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Turns Out Virginia's Assateague Lighthou...
The historic lighthouse on Virginia's Assateague Island has a ghostly past.
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings...
Halcyon House may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 27-29)
From state fairs to stand-up comedy, these are the must-see events in the region!
Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Tog...
People and communities in Northern Virginia have come together to provide supplies for Afghan refugees in Dulles. The Afghan refugees have been placed by the State Department in the Dulles Expo Center and Dulles Airport.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Pair of Islands ...
Create your own island getaway with this unique coastal property. That's right, this week's featured listing consists of two Virginia islands and their rustic waterfront homes.
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases
Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.
University of Virginia Disenrolls 238 St...
The University of Virginia has disenrolled 238 students for not complying with vaccine mandates. The school's mandate states that anyone who lives, works, or studies at the university must be fully vaccinated.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Clo...
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Doc...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Graphic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sauce With Turkey and Veget...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Family and Fans Mourn Princess Diana's D...
The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
September 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Impacted
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, August 2...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know if your favorite artists and bands have made this week's weekly song list.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netflix This Month
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in September 2021.