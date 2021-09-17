Hampton, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateag...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts About Virginia!
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Flags to Be Placed on the National Mall ...
The exhibit will be open to the public from September 17, 2021 to October 3, 2021.
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11...
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just Named the Best Pizza in ...
The International Pizza Challenge was held in Las Vegas and this year's winner was Andy's Pizza. Andy's Pizza is a pizza shop from the DC area and the shop won with its signature New York-style cheese pizza.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryl...
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Man...
Welcome to "Hill Mansion." History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in the Top 10
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Explore the Night Skies at Shenandoah Na...
Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars? Head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.
Turns Out Virginia's Assateague Lighthou...
The historic lighthouse on Virginia's Assateague Island has a ghostly past.
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
Halcyon House may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets.
Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Tog...
People and communities in Northern Virginia have come together to provide supplies for Afghan refugees in Dulles. The Afghan refugees have been placed by the State Department in the Dulles Expo Center and Dulles Airport.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From state fairs to stand-up comedy, these are the must-see events in the region!
Virginia Dream Homes: A Pair of Islands Off the Coast of Townsend...
Create your own island getaway with this unique coastal property. That's right, this week's featured listing consists of two Virginia islands and their rustic waterfront homes.
Oceana Air Show Canceled Due to Rising C...
Navy cites the surging Delta variant for influencing their decision.
China Bans Children From Playing Video G...
The Chinese government banned minors from playing video games on weekdays. Starting September 1, children under the age of 18 may only play a total of three hours a week between the hours of 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays.
McDonald's Among Other Chains May Be Clo...
With the Delta variant spiking throughout the country, many fast-food chains may close their dining rooms in the near future; if they haven't already.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Commemora...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...
With so many Amazon Prime Video Originals and other classic movie and TV titles, you'll have plenty to binge-watch this month! Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime in September 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Ma...
There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in September 2021.
Recipe: A Lightened-Up Mock Bolognese Sauce With Turkey and Veget...
Sometimes you just need a plate of pasta with a big, rich, red sauce. This lighter version of a hearty Bolognese sauce is a great alternative to calorie-dense restaurant fare.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2021.
Hurricane Ida: How You Can Help Those Im...
Hurricane Ida made landfall over the weekend, bringing a ton of destruction in its wake. Here's how you can help the thousands of residents across the state.
Family and Fans Mourn Princess Diana's Death on 24th Anniversary
The Princess of Wales lost her life in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was 36 years old.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
September 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Not a Drill: Lucky Charms Brings Back It...
General Mills is bringing back its marshmallows-only cereal this year! The "Just Magical Marshmallows" returns with 8 different bag options.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, August 22–29
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know if your favorite artists and bands have made this week's weekly song list.