Leesburg, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
'Around the World Cultural Food Festival...
Sample dishes from around the world without ever leaving Alexandria! This global heritage event brings together food vendors, musicians, and dancers from around the region to put on a festival you won't forget.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Home
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith ...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
'The Asian Festival on Main' Brings the Far East to Fairfax, July...
Immerse yourself in Asian culture with this inaugural street festival in Fairfax.
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateag...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts...
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in the DMV This Year
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Swe...
The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labo...
This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11 Weekend
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Man...
Welcome to "Hill Mansion." History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian.
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just...
The International Pizza Challenge was held in Las Vegas and this year's winner was Andy's Pizza. Andy's Pizza is a pizza shop from the DC area and the shop won with its signature New York-style cheese pizza.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Re...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Local Teens and Younger Shine in 2021 Ea...
The 59th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships showcased a huge amount of young, local talent this year.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in the Top 10
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Explore the Night Skies at Shenandoah Na...
Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars? Head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Alleged Fake High School Dupes ESPN to P...
Allegedly fake high school Bishop Sycamore dupes ESPN to play on National TV, prompting an investigation into how old the players really are, the head coach's fraud charges, and whether the school even exists.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Viral Photos of His Doppelg...
A photo of a Morgan County Sherriff's Office lieutenant went viral for his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Now the real Johnson is reacting to finding his doppelgänger.
DC FanDome 2021 Promises Glimpses into ‘...
DC FanDome revealed its schedule for the upcoming virtual comic convention. The line-up includes a trailer from "The Batman" and sneak peeks at "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.
'9/11: One Day in America': A 6-Part Documentary Series Commemora...
It's been 20 years since the events of 9/11 took place, and National Geographic is commemorating the 20th anniversary by airing a 4-night, 6-part documentary series, "9/11: One Day in America." It features in-depth, first-person accounts of survivors.