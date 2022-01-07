Walgreens said to weigh takeover of Evolent Health
Evolent, which runs a platform that helps providers like hospitals and doctors manage their costs, has been under activist investor pressure to consider a sale.
CEO Warren Jones Acquires Ownership of K...
CEO Warren Jones acquires ownership of Keppler Speakers; company founder Jim Keppler to remain in a contributing role.
AIR Institute Fellows Doug and Lynn Fuch...
Headshot for Lynn and Doug Fuchs Lynn Fuchs (L) and Doug Fuchs (R) Arlington, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIR Institute Fellows Doug Fuchs and Lynn Fuchs have been awarded the 2021 Harold W.
Biz Talk: Introducing the Inaugural Accelerate 2022 Event, Showca...
In the latest Biz Talk, learn more about Accelerate 2022, an investor conference and startup business competition that showcases innovation in Arlington.
What are the costs if the Bears bail on ...
A look at the financial implications of a Chicago Bears move from Chicago's Soldier Field to Arlington Heights.
Rock the Gray: Old Capitals Still Conten...
Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are going gray gracefully with an eye on winning the big silver trophy one more time. The Caps are once again one of the NHL’s oldest teams, and the players think that's a good thing.
‘I should be on stage!’ Princess Blanding responds after interrup...
Princess Blanding was not invited to debate with Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday night, even though she is on the Nov. 2 ballot. After a heated moment in which Blanding interrupted
The McCaskeys might be able to build a s...
I don’t care if the Bears move to Arlington Heights. They can move to Arlington, Va., for all I care. It would end a lot of suffering here. I do care that they care more about a new stadium than they do about football.
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled ...
Shop 'til you drop at the historic Mount Vernon Estate's annual outdoor market. This annual event will send you back in time with its colonial arts and crafts, music, and entertainment.
5 Tips for Making the Most of a Visit to Arlington National Cemet...
Considered “Our Nation’s Most Sacred Shrine,” Arlington National Cemetery is an important part of our nation’s history, and a visit there can be a moving and powerful experience.
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Swe...
The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.
Local Teens and Younger Shine in 2021 Ea...
The 59th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships showcased a huge amount of young, local talent this year.
NoVA Schools Rank The Best In Virginia F...
Elementary and middle schools in Arlington and Prince William were ranked the best in Virginia in U.S. News's inaugural school ranking.
Police identify 51-year-old shooting victim found outside Richmon...
Authorities said 51-year-old Hassan Dixon was found dead outside of the Carolina Express convenience store in Richmond.
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leav...
The dreaded fall chore of raking up fallen leaves may actually be doing more harm than good. Step away from the rake, and see what the experts have to say.
Public Emergency Order in DC Extended to...
On Thursday, October 7, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has extended the public emergency order. It was set to expire last Friday but has been extended to January 7, 2022.
6 Things to Do If You're Stuck in Dulles International Airport
"Boring" doesn't need to describe your layover at Dulles International Airport.
DC's Zoo Lights and Boo at the Zoo Are C...
For the second year in a row, the National Zoo has decided to forgo two of its biggest attractions, Zoo Lights and Boo at the Zoo.
Brick foundation of one of America's old...
The First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, in Virginia, is as old as America, having been founded by free and enslaved Blacks in 1776.
25 Graves Located as 245-Year-Old Foundation of Black Church Is U...
"This helps to erase the historical and social amnesia that has afflicted this country for so many years," the church's pastor said.
The Best Scenic Drives for Gorgeous Fall...
Peak season for fall colors in much of Northern Virginia will be around the end of October. Whether it's Skyline Drive, Route I-66, or Prince William Forest Park, here are a few ideas for where to go for a relaxing drive to enjoy the view.
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching F...
The rock n' roll-inspired eatery is expected to open next spring.
National Harbor Hosting FREE Movie Nights Throughout October
"Movies on the Potomac" is getting a spooky twist for Halloween!
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Fall has officially landed in the DMV, and we're upping our cozy ante with all the events we can! Here's what's going on in the DMV this weekend, October 8–10.
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
We've put together a great 10-step "pumpkin-carving guide" for creating the best jack-o'-lantern in the world!
Krispy Kreme Has a New Name ...?
Now through October 31, the national chain is changing its name to “Krispy Skreme,” offering up spooky-looking doughnuts, weekly deals, and special Halloween packaging.
7 More Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Get You in the Spooky Spi...
We've gathered more of our favorite Halloween TV episodes! We've added 7 more classic Halloween-themed episodes to make sure that you're having an even spookier time. From "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Home Improvement", these are our favorite Halloween TV episodes!
Today, October 13, Is National Train You...
Engage your brain to grow its thinking power. And, we're not talking about obedience school.
Walt Disney World's 'Star Wars'-Themed H...
A new hotel experience will open next year at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Guests can start booking “voyages” beginning on October 28 for the March 1, 2022, launch.
Gabby Petito: Cause of Death Was Strangulation, Says Coroner
Gabby Petito's official cause of death was strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, announced Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue at a news conference.
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Nearly half of divorces in America are for serious issues.
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Rele...
The Christmas season is drawing near. And you know what that means? The Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas movie marathon is back! The holiday films will kickoff before Halloween on October 22!
6 Amazing Pumpkin-Carving Ideas for Every Skill Level
Looking for your next great pumpkin project? We've compiled some of the best pumpkin-carving ideas from social media!
Top 10 Horror Movies Since 2000
While some of the films on this list will be familiar from their theatrical runs, there are also a few festival gems that deserve some accolades. A top 10 list isn’t worth it without a little controversy.
The Definitive Ranking of the Best Hallo...
We've gone ahead and created a definitive ranking of the best Halloween episodes of "The Office." Nothing's spookier than Halloween at Dunder Mifflin ...
Put a Spell on Your Home With 'Hocus Pocus' Candles
The witching hour has never smelled so good! The Sanderson Sisters have conjured up countless products for the Halloween season.