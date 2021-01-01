Ashburn, VA

Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the...
Gather everyone up for a day trip to Nokesville, Virginia, to see the famous sunflower fields at Burnside Farms.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Summer
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
'The Asian Festival on Main' Brings the ...
Immerse yourself in Asian culture with this inaugural street festival in Fairfax.
Brick foundation of one of America's old...
The First Baptist Church of Williamsburg, in Virginia, is as old as America, having been founded by free and enslaved Blacks in 1776.
25 Graves Located as 245-Year-Old Foundation of Black Church Is U...
"This helps to erase the historical and social amnesia that has afflicted this country for so many years," the church's pastor said.
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching F...
The rock n' roll-inspired eatery is expected to open next spring.
National Harbor Hosting FREE Movie Night...
"Movies on the Potomac" is getting a spooky twist for Halloween!
Virginia Dream Homes: A Gorgeous Lake Anna Estate for $1.95M
Life is great on Lake Anna! Everything about this week's dream home was designed for fun and relaxation.
TikTok Challenges Are Getting Out of Han...
TikTok challenges are increasing in severity among Virginia students. Students are participating in TikTok challenges that are different every month, and it is worrying parents and staff.
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood G...
Many TV shows and films are set in Washington, D.C, but Hollywood doesn't seem to understand our city at all.
VIDEO: See What DC Looked Like in 1945 in This Vintage Educationa...
This eight-minute educational film by Carl Dudley gives us a snapshot of Washington, D.C., in the mid-1940s.
This Weekend's Old Town Alexandria Area ...
Looking to go on a family outing? Hoping to spend a night out with friends? Below, we’ve included some of this week’s top events from throughout Old Town Alexandria. Check out what’s happening and what might interest you before you make plans.
New Youngkin campaign ad blasts McAuliff...
Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is using Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” line from Tuesday’s debate in a new campaign ad.
Virginia student takes on school board over mask mandate: 'You're...
Noah Rafalski, a student in Loudoun County, spoke out during a recent school board meeting to voice his opposition to the district's mask requirement. He told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt that he doesn't understand why they're still being mandated in schools.
McAuliffe up by 7 points in Virginia gov...
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) has a 7-point lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin in the commonwealth’s gubernatorial race, according to a Roanoke College poll released Wednesday. The survey shows McAuliffe with 48 percent support among likely voters,
Ugly Halloween Sweaters: Lazy Way Out or...
Dressing up for Halloween is great if you're creative, but it can be a daunting challenge if you're not exactly a "Pinterest expert". Consider these ugly Halloween sweaters your get-out-of-jail-free card if you're heading out this year.
Looks Like Eggo Pop-Tarts Are on the Hor...
L'eggo my ... pastry? Kellogg's is launching the perfect hybrid to kick-start your mornings.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Manhattan and The Old Fashioned
The OCN Drinks crew shows some more love for classic cocktails like the Manhattan and Old Fashioned. We're all about classy day drinking at the office!
Celebrate National Moldy Cheese Day on O...
Whether moldy cheese makes your mouth water or your upper lip curl, check out ways to celebrate this holiday.
Threads Worldwide: Are You Ready, Girls?...
We can do this: #trustthechills! Threads Worldwide partners with artisan women jewelers around the world.
9 Boozy Hot Drink Recipes to Cozy Up To
From cinnamon-infused vodka cider to pumpkin white hot cocoa, these recipes have all the fall flavors you've been craving.
Random (And Fun) Halloween Tidbits You M...
Did you ever think that Michael Myers looked oddly like William Shatner? You're not wrong.
National Frappe Day: 11 Starbucks Secret...
Today, October 7, is National Frappe Day—though, we'd argue that it's every day, amiright? Here's a list of 11 frappe combinations and creations you can make from Starbucks' Secret Menu to celebrate.
Wendy's Fries Get a Makeover—And Not for the Better
Wendy's changed their fry recipe—and the Takeout reviewed them as worse, not better.
The BEST 'Squid Game' Memes to Come From...
"Squid Game" is a Korean drama from Netflix that sees 456 desperate civilians enter a battle royale-/Hunger Games-style competition. It's become a cultural phenomenon and has inspired many memes.
Costco's Boozy Advent Calendars Are Back...
On Costco's blog, The Costco Connection, they announced the return of 3 boozy advent calendars: Prosecco, wine, and beer. Nothing says "happy holidays" like a boozy advent calendar!
11-Year-Old Stabbed By a Scare Actor at a Haunted Attraction
A scare actor at a haunted house replaced his prop knife with a real one. After attempting to scare an 11-year-old boy, he accidentally stabbed him in the foot.