Chesapeake, VA

‘I know how they feel’: Gabby Petito case unearths painful memori...
Ruthie Maynard-Jones has a unique perspective when it comes to the Gabby Petito case. “I know how those parents feel. I know how they feel,” said Maynard-Jones. “You know, I really do. I really do.” It was nearly two years ago when police say Ruthie’s ex,
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as ris...
The price of clothes, food and just about everything else has soared this year as the global economy emerges from a pandemic uppercut, and the retail chain has not been untouched.
Dollar Tree to sell some items for more ...
Items that can go for $1.25 to $1.50 will soon be found in the mix at some locations amid the typical assortment of $1 products.
Local Teens and Younger Shine in 2021 East Coast Surfing Champion...
The 59th annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships showcased a huge amount of young, local talent this year.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of Baby Black-Footed Ferrets
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
Amazon To Fill 3,700 Seasonal Part-, Ful...
Amazon announced it is hiring people for 150,000 seasonal jobs across the U.S. including 3,700 in Virginia. Starting pay is $18 per hour.
Amish Parents Killed, 8 Children Injured After Horse-Drawn Buggy ...
On Sunday night, an Amish family of 10 was involved in an accident when their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended in Farmville, Virginia.
Reduced Metro Service to Continue the Re...
More than 700 trains have been removed from service until October 24 at the earliest.
Smithsonian Conservation Institute Annou...
The Smithsonian Conversation Biology Institute (SCBI) has welcomed five new residents—5 cheetah cubs. The cubs were born last week to 5-year-old Rosalie and 10-year-old Nick.
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
The new two-way protected lane for bicyclists on 15th Street is the result of a long-term collaboration between the National Park Service (NPS) and D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT).
Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary o...
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
This Virginia Beach goose has neighbors ...
A community in Virginia has had a special tradition for decades. When the people who started it moved away, neighbors thought it might be over. But when Dana Freed and Dominick DiColandrea moved in, they kept the tradition alive.
The Spotted Lanternfly: Destructive Insect Has Found Its Way to N...
According to various reports, spotted lanternflies have been threatening wineries in Northern Virginia. Agriculture experts across the country all agree, the spotted lanternfly should be killed on sight.
Sexual Assault Inside Chantilly High Sch...
A Fairfax man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Sept. 27 sexual assault inside Chantilly High School last month.
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Ins...
See why this watering hole landed on The Bourbon Review's annual roundup!
Day-Trip Destination: Massanutten's Scenic Chairlift for Leaf-Pee...
If fall is your favorite season, then you won't want to miss the incomparable views in the mountains at Massanutten Resort. Take the chairlift ride to see stunning fall foliage all over the Shenandoah Valley.
NoVA Schools Rank The Best In Virginia F...
Elementary and middle schools in Arlington and Prince William were ranked the best in Virginia in U.S. News's inaugural school ranking.
Queen Elizabeth II spent night in hospit...
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said the trip to hospital had been kept under wraps because it was expected to be a short stay, and also to protect the 95-year-old monarch's privacy
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
'Bosom Buddies,' 'Newhart' Actor Peter Scolari Has Died
A prolific television and stage actor, Peter Scolari died early this morning following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins Killed on Movie Set in Pr...
On Thursday, a crew member died after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm in New Mexico. The crew member has since been identified as director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42. "Rust" director Joel Souza was injured in the on-set accident.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7...
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree C...
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!