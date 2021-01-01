Fairfax, VA

Woodbridge Man Wins $7 Million Lottery
Yibeltal Belachew, a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, just won $7 million in the Virginia Lottery.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture...
The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the...
Gather everyone up for a day trip to Nokesville, Virginia, to see the famous sunflower fields at Burnside Farms.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
'Around the World Cultural Food Festival...
Sample dishes from around the world without ever leaving Alexandria! This global heritage event brings together food vendors, musicians, and dancers from around the region to put on a festival you won't forget.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
BIA Sees 26.5% Bounce in 2022 Local Broa...
BIA Advisory Services is predicting that the midterm election year will be a good one for local broadcasters, with political advertising boosting the local broadcast ad revenue to $21 billion in 2022.
Terry McAuliffe's comment 'not to let parents' choose curriculum ...
"The Five" ripped Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for saying he won't allow parents to make decisions as to how their children are educated in Virginia schools.
Heinicke's homecoming on Sunday provides...
"He can have five great games, and if he has one bad game, it's like, oh, well, here's the undrafted guy that everybody knows."
Rolling with the punches
Flexibility is once again the name of the game for meeting planners in 2021. In 2020, most planners’ clients postponed or canceled conferences, while others decided to go virtual instead of meeting in person.
Town poised for Uncle Billy's BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Festival
After months of preparation, the first-ever Uncle Billy’s Day BBQ, Bourbon & Beer Festival is now just around the corner.
Blink Charging Begins to Deploy EV Charg...
The first 16 Level 2 charging ports to be deployed at six hotels in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., launching the 200 charging port program Miami Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co.
Country roads lead to historic town in W...
The head of Dorothy Draper & Co. was captivated by Harper Ferry's Colonial-era buildings, shops and restaurants.
Local walk for ALS awareness takes on new name, but goal remains ...
Virginia Gentlemen Foundation’s Andrew Yancey says their organization has raised over the years in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s
Parents react to petition to recall Virg...
Virginia Beach families are demanding change to the Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) school board. Folks have created petitions to recall 6 of the 11 school board members.
Lee statue in Richmond came down weeks a...
The Virginia Supreme Court is being asked to reconsider its decision allowing the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue in Richmond, where it stood for 130 years.
Richmond business owner gets runaround over parklet
A Richmond business owner on the Northside is devastated after finding out a new addition she’s been working on for more than a year now has somehow hit a roadblock after she says the city signed off on it.
Fatal overdoses outpace gun violence dea...
More people in Richmond have died from drug overdoses in the first quarter of 2021 than all gun violence deaths so far this year.
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...
Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!
September 30 Is National Love People Day
National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That ...
From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month
Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...
Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Kno...
This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!
ColourPop's 'Hocus Pocus' Makeup Line Is Simply Magical!
Have you always wanted to look like an enchanting Sanderson sister? Get the new ColourPop products inspired by the classic Disney film before they all disappear!
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Than...
Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.
List of Deals, Freebies for National Coffee Day!
Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.