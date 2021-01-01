Fairfax, VA

5 Best Places in DC to Have Yourself a Good Cry
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 1–...
A Beginner's Guide to Catching Blue Crabs
The Creepy History of Richmond's 18th-Century Hotspot-Turned...
12 Very Virginia Products to Help You Become a Better 'Virgi...
Local Articles
Democrat Virginia gov. candidate condemned for saying parents sho...

Terry McAuliffe said he is 'not going to let' parents veto books because 'I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach' during the final debate of the governor's race Tuesday.

Local News
Yes, Virginia parents should tell school...

Rarely are the differences between two candidates for public office perfectly crystallized into a single minute of debate. But such a minute transpired Tuesday night in Alexandria, Virginia, during the gubernatorial debate between Clinton-fundraiser Terry McAuliffe and businessman Glenn Youngkin.

Lifestyle
Head to Mount Vernon for the Fun-Filled ...

Shop 'til you drop at the historic Mount Vernon Estate's annual outdoor market. This annual event will send you back in time with its colonial arts and crafts, music, and entertainment.

Events
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels

The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.

Restaurants
Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Tog...

People and communities in Northern Virginia have come together to provide supplies for Afghan refugees in Dulles. The Afghan refugees have been placed by the State Department in the Dulles Expo Center and Dulles Airport.

Local News
Woodbridge Man Wins $7 Million Lottery

Yibeltal Belachew, a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia, just won $7 million in the Virginia Lottery.

Local News
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture at 'Raga at the REACH'

The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.

Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...

Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.

Events
Did You Know That The Washington Monumen...

Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.

Local Culture
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the Summer of Sunflowers

Gather everyone up for a day trip to Nokesville, Virginia, to see the famous sunflower fields at Burnside Farms.

Events
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...

DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.

Local News
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know

D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.

Local Culture
State Articles
Antonio Gibson's second year has been be...

Gibson, Washington's running back, had seen the defense send an extra pass rusher, the nickel back. But Gibson said he was too eager to get out in space to catc

Wellness
Third party candidate interrupts Virginia gubernatorial debate by...

Virginia’s second gubernatorial debate was interrupted on Tuesday night when a third party candidate began shouting from the audience. Princess Blanding, a progressive candidate of the Liberation Party,

Sports
Fall and Christmas Concert Tours Give Ba...

Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare have teamed up with The Salvation Army to support millions of families in need. Awakening Foundation and Altrua HeathShare will donate at nearly 90 concert locations across the country,

News
Brenda Camacho Named ‘Non Profit Star CF...

The  National Recreation and Park Association  (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation, today announced that Brenda Camacho, NRPA vice president of operations and chief financial officer (CFO),

National News
Virginia at Miami odds, picks and prediction

It's a Thursday night matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET between the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-2 ACC) and Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. Below, we look at the Virginia vs. Miami odds and lines,

News
Fairfax County Sheriff's Office: Sahana ...

The Sheriff's Office has bid farewell to Sahana Karpoor, a Behavioral Health Supervisor with the Fairfax Falls-Church Community Services Board (CSB). Sahana provided services to an incarcerated population with mental health issues and substance use disorders.

Local News
‘Visionary’ leader altered the trajector...

Paul Trible – visionary, top showman, eternal optimist – is calling it quits from the academic institution he’s led for a quarter-century. His distinctive stamp will remain for decades at Christopher Newport University,

News
Letters to the Editor: Joe Biden isn't 'reading the room'? Then w...

A conservative columnist said Americans are in no mood for a 'new New Deal.' On the contrary, polling indicates exactly the opposite.

Local News
'It's not your fault;' A survivor's mess...

For the month of October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Newport News Police Department will be collecting household supplies, clothes, laundry detergent and more.

Things To Do
THE READING ROOM: Real Moments Outshine ...

These memories, from all over my life, are full of music, of course. And they can be loud at times.” Grohl depicts his childhood in Springfield, Virginia, as “true seventies Americana shit. Banana-seat bikes and BB guns. A life somewhere between Rob ...

Lifestyle
Brentsville assistant football coach James Ferebee holds special ...

One day at high school football practice, one of James Ferebee’s coaches asked whether anyone wanted to block kicks.

Food & Drink
Reflecting on Kevin Stefanski's rise wit...

Senior offensive assistant Kevin Rogers has seen Kevin Stefanski evolve from his Minnesota Vikings pupil to his Cleveland Browns boss.

Lifestyle
National Articles
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes

Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.

Recipes
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
13 More Vintage Halloween Costumes That Are the Things of Nightma...

From the weird to the creepy and the unexplainable to the bizarre, people back in the day didn't joke around.

Style
September 30 Is National Love People Day

National Love People Day "asks us to lift others up through the profound power of unconditional love." This national holiday reminds us to love people. All people.

Events
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video...

Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Entertainment
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...

New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October 2021.

Entertainment
Would You Live or Die in a Horror Movie?...

Do you perish at the hands of an ax-wielding murderer? Or are you the lone survivor of the ill-fated group? Find out your own fate in our horror movie-inspired quiz.

Film
Bartender Lingo and Terms You Should Know Before You Order Your N...

This list of bartender lingo and terms will not only make sure you know exactly what you're ordering, but you'll also sound cool doing it!

Food & Drink
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...

He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.

Local Culture
List of Deals, Freebies for National Cof...

Find out where you can get the best deals near you for National Coffee Day, September 29. Free cups of coffee, free coffee delivery, and discounts on bagged coffee are just a few of the deals brewing at your favorite coffee spot.

Products & Promotions
Which Stores Will Be Open/Closed on Thanksgiving?

Here's a rundown of the stores that will be open/closed on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Business
