Fairfax, VA : Real Estate

All
.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for $4.2M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Contemporary Warrenton Horse Farm for $2.2M
Virginia Dream Homes: A 104-Acre Bluemont Estate for $4.9M
Virginia Dream Homes: An Upperville Country Estate for $9.5M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Riverfront Suffolk Estate for $4.2M
The First 3D-Printed Home on the Market May Just Solve the A...
Ranch Bordering Area 51 Is for Sale in Nevada
Virginia Dream Homes: A Luxurious Clifton Mansion for $4.75M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Waterfront Newport News Retreat for ...
A Margaritaville Hotel Is Opening in NYC This Spring
Virginia Dream Homes: An Exquisite Smith Mountain Lake Home for $8.99M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Faquier County Vineyard and Event Space for $3.65M
Virginia Dream Homes: Off-the-Grid Appalachian Estate for $17M
Virginia Dream Homes: Charming 'Windy Hill Farm' for $2.5M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Roanoke Hideaway With a Private Lake for $1.65M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Stunning McLean Mansion for $11.49M
Virginia Dream Homes: An 18th-Century Country Estate for $1.6M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Waterfront Getaway on the North River for $3.85M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Mountaintop Estate in Warrenton for $14.2M
Virginia Dream Homes: An Amissville Vineyard Estate for $6M
Virginia Dream Home: A French Provincial Leesburg Estate for $6.9M
Virginia Dream Homes: A Rockingham County Estate for $3.15M
Virginia Dream Homes: An 18th-Century Bed and Breakfast for $2.67M
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Ellen Glasgow House' in Richmond for $3.5M
