Fredericksburg, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith ...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Home
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Bands & Brews on the Boulevard Coming Th...
The Bands & Brews on the Boulevard festival is being held Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Road Closures for Bands & Brews on the B...
The Bands & Brews on the Boulevard festival is being held Saturday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming Baby Black-Footed Ferrets
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts...
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateag...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
Richmond's Robert E. Lee Statue Official...
Virginia's biggest statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been removed from its stone base.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in ...
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11...
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labo...
This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Mansion' in Culpeper for $1....
Welcome to "Hill Mansion." History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian.
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Re...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just...
The International Pizza Challenge was held in Las Vegas and this year's winner was Andy's Pizza. Andy's Pizza is a pizza shop from the DC area and the shop won with its signature New York-style cheese pizza.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryland, and Virginia
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Explore the Night Skies at Shenandoah Na...
Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars? Head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.
What's the Deal With Poke? Let's Take a ...
Part sushi, part comfort food–poke is a delicious, nutritious meal all rolled into one handy bowl. Here's what you need to know about this Asian-inspired creation.
'Black Cherry Blitz' Is September's $5 M...
If fruity drinks are right up your alley, then you'll love this month's premium margarita at Chili's Grill & Bar. The "Black Cherry Blitz" is sure to make any outing a little sweeter, so drink up!
VIDEO: Steve From 'Blue's Clues' Has a Message for Grown-Up Fans,...
"Blue's Clues" turns 25 this year, and to mark the occasion, Steve—the original host of the beloved series—is back with a special message just for you. Yep, YOU!
Pokémon, Krispy Kreme Team Up for Ultima...
Through a collaboration with Krispy Kreme, you can now enjoy Pokémon-themed doughnuts based on the popular franchise. The catch: they're only available in Australia.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target ...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twist to the Classic Fairy Ta...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.