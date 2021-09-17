Hampton, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts...
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateague Island Visitors to Fol...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Flags to Be Placed on the National Mall ...
The exhibit will be open to the public from September 17, 2021 to October 3, 2021.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in ...
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
Things to Do in the DMV for September 11 Weekend
Throughout the weekend of September 11, the DMV will host events that honor and remember the lives sacrificed on 9/11. The area will also host other events that celebrate life after 9/11 and bring people together such as the DC Potter Crawl and Adams Morgan Day.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV Labo...
This Labor Day, catch the region's hottest attractions from DC's Festival of Magic and JazzFest to the final round of Maryland's State Fair. End summer on a high note with Labor Day weekend's hottest events!
Virginia Dream Homes: Historic 'Hill Man...
Welcome to "Hill Mansion." History buffs will fall in love with this ornate, 19th-century Victorian.
World Central Kitchen Welcomes Afghan Refugees With Hot Meals at ...
Sometimes, a full belly and familiar foods are priceless. The good folks at World Central kitchen teamed up with local chefs and restaurants to provide hot food to refugees from Afghanistan as they landed at Dulles International Airport.
Hurricane Ida to Bring Rain to DC, Maryl...
On Wednesday, remnants of Hurricane Ida are projected to reach D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, bringing as much as 5 inches of rain to the mid-Atlantic region.
Pizza From a DC Area Restaurant Was Just...
The International Pizza Challenge was held in Las Vegas and this year's winner was Andy's Pizza. Andy's Pizza is a pizza shop from the DC area and the shop won with its signature New York-style cheese pizza.
Maryland and Virginia Schools Rank in the Top 10
The study looked at test scores, student to teacher ratios and safety factors like bullying and guns in schools.
Explore the Night Skies at Shenandoah Na...
Did you know that Skyline Drive is one of the best places to see the stars? Head to Shenandoah National Park for a unique view of what's above us.
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best Parts of the Fall Season
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary C...
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target ...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40 Years
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'M...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
Australian Sheep Farmer Makes 'Sheep Art' Heart in Tribute to 'Ve...
Ben Jackson, an Australian sheep farmer, set up his sheep in the shape of a heart to pay tribute to his Aunty Deb, whose funeral he couldn't attend because of COVID border restrictions.