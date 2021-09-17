Richmond, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Summer
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateag...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts About Virginia!
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Flags to Be Placed on the National Mall ...
The exhibit will be open to the public from September 17, 2021 to October 3, 2021.
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male ...
The male cub was the only one to survive the litter with two additional cubs either stillborn or perished minutes after the birth.
6 Places You Must Visit on Your Haunted Virginia Tour
Old Central State Hospital, Ball's Bluff Battlefield, and Wayside Inn: These are just some of the places you should visit if you're looking for the most haunted places in Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Plan your fall outings with the help of our weekend roundup, September 24–26! Along with autumn comes a list of festival and fairs to embrace the season.
Virginia Dream Homes: A 206-Year-Old Far...
Do you dream about getting away to the country? This week's featured listing is over two centuries old, in the heart of the Virginia countryside.
Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tribute to 660,000 Lives Lo...
"In America: Remember" will be on display from September 17 to October 3.
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bum...
The Curse of the Three Sisters, the Demon Cat of Doom ... Learn more about the urban legends of the DMV and how they've haunted everyone's darkest nightmares.
2 Students Shot in a Virginia High Schoo...
A suspect is in custody after a school shooting that sent four students to the hospital, two with gunshot wounds. The Newport News Police Department has stated that the suspect is a male juvenile who likely knew his victims.
Eagle Nest at Leesburg Wetlands Now Has a Livestream Cam
The Dulles Greenway Wetlands announced Thursday that the Toll Road Investors Partnership II (TRIP II) recently installed a camera at the site of the eagle nest where the pair have resided for over 15 years.
Ultimate List of Pumpkin Patches in Virg...
Are you ready for pumpkin picking, hayrides, and warm apple cider donuts? Mark your calendars now for fall fun in the Commonwealth!
Turns Out Virginia's Assateague Lighthou...
The historic lighthouse on Virginia's Assateague Island has a ghostly past.
Road Closures, Restrictions in Place for the 'Justice for J6' Ral...
The Metropolitan Police Department has closed off several roads around the U.S. Capitol Building in D.C. ahead of the “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday, September 18.
How to Plan a Fabulous DC Vacation on th...
A visit to the nation's capital doesn't have to break the bank. Here are some ideas on how to plan an affordable D.C. vacation.
RECALL: Over 3.3M Boppy Newborn Loungers...
The recall covers full refunds on over 3 million Boppy newborn loungers due to potential risk of suffocation. To date, 8 babies have died in connection to the products in this recent recall.
China Outlaws Cryptocurrency
China outlawed cryptocurrency, in a multi-agency crackdown on currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
VIDEO: TikToker Makes the Discontinued Opaque Blue Scooby-Doo Fru...
One TikToker actually took matters into her own hands after recently finding out about the change and made her own opaque blue Scooby-Doo fruit snacks. In a totally relatable voice-over, she laments the loss of the original snacks and calls the switch-up "overall completely evil."
Listen to Soothing Sounds of Nature From...
Ever wonder if the great outdoors sounds the same everywhere? This new project might help us find out. The "Sounds of the Forest" is a growing collection of sounds recorded in the woodlands and forests of the world.
Sherwin-Williams Announces 2022 'Color o...
Sherwin-Williams has announced its Color of the Year for 2022—Evergreen Fog, "a versatile and calming hue, a chameleon color of gorgeous green-meets-gray, with just a bit of blue."
TV Shows People Think Are Overrated—By State
A study conducted by Reviews.org identified which TV show people in each state think is overrated—and let me just say: we are appalled.
4 Must-Have Products for Walking or Runn...
Walking or running with your dog doesn't have to be a pain. Here are four products we swear by.
A New 'Harry Potter' Attraction Coming t...
Potterheads unite! A new addition is coming to the Wizarding World.
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth
One woman's story of how she left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found peace through nature.
WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'B...
Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "Britney vs. Spears" will debut on Netflix on September 28.
Friday Office Cocktail: The Classic Mart...
Whether you prefer it dirty, up, wet, or dry with gin or vodka, nothing rivals the old-school cool of the classic martini.
Trailer for 'Spencer' Released—Kristen Stewart Already Getting Ra...
Audiences got their first peek of the movie trailer for Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" which releases in theatres on November 5, and from the social media responses, Stewart should be writing her Oscar award acceptance speech.