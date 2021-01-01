Springfield, VA

Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Together to Help Afghan Refu...
People and communities in Northern Virginia have come together to provide supplies for Afghan refugees in Dulles. The Afghan refugees have been placed by the State Department in the Dulles Expo Center and Dulles Airport.
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture...
The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the...
Gather everyone up for a day trip to Nokesville, Virginia, to see the famous sunflower fields at Burnside Farms.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
'Around the World Cultural Food Festival...
Sample dishes from around the world without ever leaving Alexandria! This global heritage event brings together food vendors, musicians, and dancers from around the region to put on a festival you won't forget.
Amazon To Fill 3,700 Seasonal Part-, Ful...
Amazon announced it is hiring people for 150,000 seasonal jobs across the U.S. including 3,700 in Virginia. Starting pay is $18 per hour.
Reduced Metro Service to Continue the Rest of the Week
More than 700 trains have been removed from service until October 24 at the earliest.
Smithsonian Conservation Institute Annou...
The Smithsonian Conversation Biology Institute (SCBI) has welcomed five new residents—5 cheetah cubs. The cubs were born last week to 5-year-old Rosalie and 10-year-old Nick.
Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary o...
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
The new two-way protected lane for bicyclists on 15th Street is the result of a long-term collaboration between the National Park Service (NPS) and D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT).
This Virginia Beach goose has neighbors ...
A community in Virginia has had a special tradition for decades. When the people who started it moved away, neighbors thought it might be over. But when Dana Freed and Dominick DiColandrea moved in, they kept the tradition alive.
The Spotted Lanternfly: Destructive Inse...
According to various reports, spotted lanternflies have been threatening wineries in Northern Virginia. Agriculture experts across the country all agree, the spotted lanternfly should be killed on sight.
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Inside an 18th-Century Grana...
See why this watering hole landed on The Bourbon Review's annual roundup!
Sexual Assault Inside Chantilly High Sch...
A Fairfax man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Sept. 27 sexual assault inside Chantilly High School last month.
Day-Trip Destination: Massanutten's Scen...
If fall is your favorite season, then you won't want to miss the incomparable views in the mountains at Massanutten Resort. Take the chairlift ride to see stunning fall foliage all over the Shenandoah Valley.
Police identify 51-year-old shooting victim found outside Richmon...
Authorities said 51-year-old Hassan Dixon was found dead outside of the Carolina Express convenience store in Richmond.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
! For fall fun in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, be sure to take a look at our list and plan ahead. Here's your weekend roundup for Friday, October 15, to Sunday, October 17.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
The Best and Worst Halloween Candy for T...
Which types of candy are the hardest on your teeth? Here's a dental guide for you this Halloween!
The Many Kinds of Roasted Pumpkin Seeds ...
With their health benefits and all the endless ways you can season them, roasted pumpkin seeds are seriously the best. From basic seasoning to more creative flavors, we've got some winning pumpkin seed recipes for you to check out.
Sinbad’s 'Shazaam': The Strange Case of a Movie That Doesn’t Exis...
Many people remember a movie where Sinbad plays a genie and grants wishes to two children. However, there is no evidence that this movie ever existed.
This NASA Playlist of Space Sounds Needs...
Thanks to NASA technology, the light from stars far from home has been turned into sound!
You Could Get Paid $6K+ to Watch 'The Si...
An online casino is offering you the chance to get paid to watch every single episode of "The Simpsons." And yes, you read that correctly.
Movie Theater Hack: How to Get the Perfect Butter-to-Popcorn Rati...
Going to the movies this summer? A video on TikTok is going viral for a simple hack that shows you how to evenly distribute butter throughout the popcorn.