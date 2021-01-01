Springfield, VA

Volunteers in Northern Virginia Come Together to Help Afghan Refu...
People and communities in Northern Virginia have come together to provide supplies for Afghan refugees in Dulles. The Afghan refugees have been placed by the State Department in the Dulles Expo Center and Dulles Airport.
Visit the Kennedy Center: Indian Culture...
The Kennedy Center is hosting a free 3-day festival in celebration of Indian music, arts, and dance.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Check out what's happening in DC, Maryland, and Virginia for the weekend roundup for Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 8.
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Unknown to most people, there's a 12-foot replica of the gigantic monument hidden from sight directly nearby.
Head to Burnside Farms to Experience the...
Gather everyone up for a day trip to Nokesville, Virginia, to see the famous sunflower fields at Burnside Farms.
DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta...
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
The 6 Commandments of 'Slugging'
Slugging is little more than organized hitchhiking. Unique to the D.C. region, it brings scores of commuters to huddle in shuffling masses, just waiting for the right offer.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
'Around the World Cultural Food Festival...
Sample dishes from around the world without ever leaving Alexandria! This global heritage event brings together food vendors, musicians, and dancers from around the region to put on a festival you won't forget.
Amazon To Fill 3,700 Seasonal Part-, Ful...
Amazon announced it is hiring people for 150,000 seasonal jobs across the U.S. including 3,700 in Virginia. Starting pay is $18 per hour.
Amish Parents Killed, 8 Children Injured After Horse-Drawn Buggy ...
On Sunday night, an Amish family of 10 was involved in an accident when their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended in Farmville, Virginia.
Reduced Metro Service to Continue the Re...
More than 700 trains have been removed from service until October 24 at the earliest.
Smithsonian Conservation Institute Annou...
The Smithsonian Conversation Biology Institute (SCBI) has welcomed five new residents—5 cheetah cubs. The cubs were born last week to 5-year-old Rosalie and 10-year-old Nick.
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
The new two-way protected lane for bicyclists on 15th Street is the result of a long-term collaboration between the National Park Service (NPS) and D.C. Department of Transportation (DDOT).
Colin Powell, first Black US Secretary o...
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died following a battle with COVID-19, his family said on Facebook. He was 84.
This Virginia Beach goose has neighbors ...
A community in Virginia has had a special tradition for decades. When the people who started it moved away, neighbors thought it might be over. But when Dana Freed and Dominick DiColandrea moved in, they kept the tradition alive.
The Spotted Lanternfly: Destructive Insect Has Found Its Way to N...
According to various reports, spotted lanternflies have been threatening wineries in Northern Virginia. Agriculture experts across the country all agree, the spotted lanternfly should be killed on sight.
Sexual Assault Inside Chantilly High Sch...
A Fairfax man is facing multiple charges in connection with a Sept. 27 sexual assault inside Chantilly High School last month.
This Virginia Bourbon Bar Is Located Ins...
See why this watering hole landed on The Bourbon Review's annual roundup!
Day-Trip Destination: Massanutten's Scenic Chairlift for Leaf-Pee...
If fall is your favorite season, then you won't want to miss the incomparable views in the mountains at Massanutten Resort. Take the chairlift ride to see stunning fall foliage all over the Shenandoah Valley.
NoVA Schools Rank The Best In Virginia F...
Elementary and middle schools in Arlington and Prince William were ranked the best in Virginia in U.S. News's inaugural school ranking.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drin...
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Here's How to Order the 'Jack Skellingto...
You can order a "Jack Skellington" Frappuccino from Starbucks' secret menu, but you might have to explain to your barista how to make it. The frozen coffee drink was inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" movie.
World’s biggest triceratops sells for $7.7 million in Paris
The world’s biggest triceratops skeleton, known as “Big John,” was sold for 6.6 million euros ($7.7 million) Thursday to a private collector at a Paris auction house. The enormous
'Being the Ricardos': First-Look at Nico...
Earlier this week, Amazon Studios dropped a trailer for the upcoming Aaron Sorkin-direction film "Being the Ricardos," giving audiences a first-look at Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, respectively.
The Story of 'Grizzly Man' Timothy Tread...
He wanted to befriend the wild. Timothy Treadwell was an American bear enthusiast, environmentalist, and documentary filmmaker.
How to Observe National Make a Dog's Day on October 22
With tons of tail-wagging ideas, making a dog's day also gives you much-needed canine therapy.
Freddy Krueger's Elm Street Home Is Up f...
The iconic and terrifying home of Freddy Kreuger from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has just been listed for sale. If you're looking to buy, the house is a chilling $3.25 million.
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month
November 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!
Little Debbie Releasing Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie is releasing an ice cream inspired by Christmas Tree Cakes, and it's heading to freezers next month! It's a holiday miracle!
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...
New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2021.
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Netfli...
New month, new Netflix titles. There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in November 2021.
BREAKING: Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Confirmed to Be ...
Human remains were recently found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve in Florida. It was been confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, says FBI.