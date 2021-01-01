Virginia

VIDEO: See What DC Looked Like in 1945 in This Vintage Educa...
5 Best Places in DC to Have Yourself a Good Cry
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 1–...
The Creepy History of Richmond's 18th-Century Hotspot-Turned...
12 Very Virginia Products to Help You Become a Better 'Virgi...
Local Articles
This Weekend's Old Town Alexandria Area Events

Looking to go on a family outing? Hoping to spend a night out with friends? Below, we’ve included some of this week’s top events from throughout Old Town Alexandria. Check out what’s happening and what might interest you before you make plans.

News
New Youngkin campaign ad blasts McAuliff...

Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is using Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” line from Tuesday’s debate in a new campaign ad.

News
Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s ...

US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses students at George Mason University in Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. Photo: YouTube/Screenshot. JNS.org –

Wellness
Glenn Youngkin: Terry McAuliffe wants to 'dictate' to parents, bu...

Republican Glenn Youngkin called out Democrat Terry McAuliffe Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle" for saying parents shouldn't be allowed to have control over school curriculum.

Lifestyle
Meet The Candidate: Lori Silverman For F...

Candidates running for Falls Church City School Board explain why voters should choose them in the Nov. 2 election.

Local News
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup For Manassas...

Looking to stay up to date with your favorite high school teams from the Manassas area? Patch and ScoreStream are keeping you in the loop with a list of this week's games. Virginia and the Manassas area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.

Lifestyle
To keep job, Newport News Shipbuilding employees will have to be ...

Newport News Shipbuilding, one of the largest employers in Hampton Roads, says all of its roughly 25,000 workers will need to fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021 as a

News
Seasonal Hiring Will be a Huge Challenge...

Some new information is alerting us to how the seasonal job market for the upcoming holidays will be stressful this year, especially difficult for smaller businesses.

News
China Asks Philippines Not to Revise Mut...

"The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, 'Please do not touch the MDT, leave it as it is,'" Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

News
Statutes of Liberty: What is Marriage for Immigration Purposes?

In the world of immigration law, the question “what is marriage?” has a surprisingly complex answer. This week's Statutes of Liberty explains.

News
American Diabetes Association Calls for ...

The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced that applications for grants are being accepted for two new research initiatives,

News
Heads in the cloud

Compare economic development wish lists across Virginia, and you’ll find one item in common. It’s not a specific manufacturer, a large health care system, or even a lucrative brewery. It’s a data center — or two,

News
State Articles
‘Misleading’: Terry McAuliffe exaggerate...

Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is running for a return to Virginia’s top job but an analysis of his record shows he has exaggerated some of his accomplishments from four years ago.

National News
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Comes to the District

A large-scale Van Gogh exhibit, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," comes to the D.C. area.

Art
A Beginner's Guide to Catching Blue Crab...

One of the best foods is also free for the taking if you know how to to go crabbing! Here are some easy methods for a beginner that will have you out on the water in no time.

Local Culture
Marine Corps Marathon in DC Canceled

For the second year in a row, organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon have decided to cancel the event due to COVID and security precautions in the D.C. area.

Local News
10 Ways Living in DC Ruins You for Life

If you can call the nation's capital home, you're spoiled for life. Here's why.

Local Culture
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male ...

The male cub was the only one to survive the litter with two additional cubs either stillborn or perished minutes after the birth.

Local News
6 Places You Must Visit on Your Haunted ...

Old Central State Hospital, Ball's Bluff Battlefield, and Wayside Inn: These are just some of the places you should visit if you're looking for the most haunted places in Virginia.

Local Culture
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 24–26...

Plan your fall outings with the help of our weekend roundup, September 24–26! Along with autumn comes a list of festival and fairs to embrace the season.

Events
Massive Exhibit at National Mall Pays Tr...

"In America: Remember" will be on display from September 17 to October 3.

Local News
Virginia Dream Homes: A 206-Year-Old Far...

Do you dream about getting away to the country? This week's featured listing is over two centuries old, in the heart of the Virginia countryside.

Real Estate
Monsters, Ghosts, and Things That Go Bump in the Night: DMV’s Inf...

The Curse of the Three Sisters, the Demon Cat of Doom ... Learn more about the urban legends of the DMV and how they've haunted everyone's darkest nightmares.

Local Culture
2 Students Shot in a Virginia High Schoo...

A suspect is in custody after a school shooting that sent four students to the hospital, two with gunshot wounds. The Newport News Police Department has stated that the suspect is a male juvenile who likely knew his victims.

Local News
National Articles
5 Best Ways to Honor Breast Cancer Aware...

It's October, and in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we've put together a list of all the best ways for you to honor the victims and survivors. Wear pink, donate, or participate in a walk or run. Here are some great ideas!

Wellness
Not a Drill: Lime Skittles Are Back

After a hiatus of more than 8 years, Skittles is returning lime-flavored candies to its packs of original flavor Skittles.

Products & Promotions
Is It Safe to Trick-or-Treat This Year? The CDC Says Yes!

CDC director urges outdoor gatherings, limiting crowds for Halloween festivities.

National News
The Haunted History of Halloween

We celebrate Halloween every October 31, but what do we really know about the history behind the holiday?

Local Culture
Every Title Coming to and Leaving Hulu T...

New month, new Hulu titles. From television shows to movies, here's every title coming to and leaving Hulu in October 2021.

Entertainment
Every Title Coming to and Leaving HBO Max This Month

There are a ton of titles arriving on the streaming service this month, but there are also a ton of movies and TV shows leaving HBO Max in October 2021.

Entertainment
The Difference Between Halloween and Día...

The Day of the Dead (aka Día de los Muertos) is often confused with or encompassed in Halloween, however, it's a completely different and unique holiday.

Local Culture
Friday Office Cocktail: Black and White ...

With the change to cooler weather, "out" goes the air conditioner and "in" goes the heater in the office. What better way to celebrate the change of season with a Black or White Russian cocktail in hand. Cheers!

Recipes
6 Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes

Fall brings a host of tasty seasonal flavors with it! Try out these delicious recipes to get you in the mood for cooler weather.

Recipes
Every Title Coming to Disney+ This Month

October 2021: New month, new Disney+ titles. Get ready, there are a ton of great titles coming to Disney+ this month!

Entertainment
You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Rolls at Krispy...

Krispy Kreme just announced their first-ever cinnamon rolls hit shops on September 27 and will be available until October 10!

Products & Promotions
Every Title Coming to Amazon Prime Video This Month

Here's everything coming to and leaving Amazon Prime Video in October 2021.

Entertainment
