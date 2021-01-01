This Weekend's Old Town Alexandria Area Events
Looking to go on a family outing? Hoping to spend a night out with friends? Below, we’ve included some of this week’s top events from throughout Old Town Alexandria. Check out what’s happening and what might interest you before you make plans.
New Youngkin campaign ad blasts McAuliff...
Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin is using Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach” line from Tuesday’s debate in a new campaign ad.
Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s ...
US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses students at George Mason University in Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. Photo: YouTube/Screenshot. JNS.org –
Glenn Youngkin: Terry McAuliffe wants to 'dictate' to parents, bu...
Republican Glenn Youngkin called out Democrat Terry McAuliffe Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle" for saying parents shouldn't be allowed to have control over school curriculum.
Meet The Candidate: Lori Silverman For F...
Candidates running for Falls Church City School Board explain why voters should choose them in the Nov. 2 election.
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup For Manassas...
Looking to stay up to date with your favorite high school teams from the Manassas area? Patch and ScoreStream are keeping you in the loop with a list of this week's games. Virginia and the Manassas area are filled with crosstown rivalries and powerhouse teams that make for some great local matches.
To keep job, Newport News Shipbuilding employees will have to be ...
Newport News Shipbuilding, one of the largest employers in Hampton Roads, says all of its roughly 25,000 workers will need to fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021 as a
Seasonal Hiring Will be a Huge Challenge...
Some new information is alerting us to how the seasonal job market for the upcoming holidays will be stressful this year, especially difficult for smaller businesses.
China Asks Philippines Not to Revise Mut...
"The former Chinese ambassador came to me and said, 'Please do not touch the MDT, leave it as it is,'" Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.
Statutes of Liberty: What is Marriage for Immigration Purposes?
In the world of immigration law, the question “what is marriage?” has a surprisingly complex answer. This week's Statutes of Liberty explains.
American Diabetes Association Calls for ...
The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced that applications for grants are being accepted for two new research initiatives,
Heads in the cloud
Compare economic development wish lists across Virginia, and you’ll find one item in common. It’s not a specific manufacturer, a large health care system, or even a lucrative brewery. It’s a data center — or two,
Third party candidate interrupts Virgini...
Virginia’s second gubernatorial debate was interrupted on Tuesday night when a third party candidate began shouting from the audience. Princess Blanding, a progressive candidate of the Liberation Party,
5 Best Places in DC to Have Yourself a Good Cry
Need to have yourself a good cry? The National Mall, the Smithsonian, DC traffic—Any of these places are guaranteed to help you get some much-needed emotional relief.
Glenn Youngkin, GOP Candidate for Virgin...
"You're running against me. It's Terry McAuliffe against Glenn Youngkin," Youngkin said during the debate. "The only person invoking Trump is you."
‘Misleading’: Terry McAuliffe exaggerate...
Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is running for a return to Virginia’s top job but an analysis of his record shows he has exaggerated some of his accomplishments from four years ago.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (October 1–3)
Our fall-friendly lineup has everything you need to start the spookiest month of the year off right, from Oktoberfest celebrations to concerts and readings with your favorite authors.
'Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience' Com...
A large-scale Van Gogh exhibit, "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience," comes to the D.C. area.
A Beginner's Guide to Catching Blue Crab...
One of the best foods is also free for the taking if you know how to to go crabbing! Here are some easy methods for a beginner that will have you out on the water in no time.
Marine Corps Marathon in DC Canceled
For the second year in a row, organizers of the Marine Corps Marathon have decided to cancel the event due to COVID and security precautions in the D.C. area.
10 Ways Living in DC Ruins You for Life
If you can call the nation's capital home, you're spoiled for life. Here's why.
Smithsonian Institute Is Nursing a Male ...
The male cub was the only one to survive the litter with two additional cubs either stillborn or perished minutes after the birth.
6 Places You Must Visit on Your Haunted Virginia Tour
Old Central State Hospital, Ball's Bluff Battlefield, and Wayside Inn: These are just some of the places you should visit if you're looking for the most haunted places in Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Plan your fall outings with the help of our weekend roundup, September 24–26! Along with autumn comes a list of festival and fairs to embrace the season.
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Phys...
Scientists have detected a massive black hole that shouldn't exist. Einstein's theory of gravitational waves provides clarity.
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop...
As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we here at Our Community Now thought we'd try to lift your spirits by putting together a list of our favorite Broadway musical albums, because we can't handle being stuck inside for "One Day More."
Recipe: One-Pot Chipotle Chicken Chili Mac
This simple dish is the perfect thing for a lazy cook who still wants something hearty and filling. By tweaking a classic family favorite, you can lighten up the calories and boost the veggie quotient considerably.
6 Classic Halloween TV Episodes to Watch...
'Tis the season for some spooky binge-watching. Chances are, you've got plenty of scary material to get you through Halloween, and the difficulty might come in choosing what to watch. Enjoy Halloween-themed shenanigans with classic shows like "Friends" and "The Office".
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing a...
In a viral Instagram video, father and veteran Abdul Gene Malik caught an alligator outside of his Orlando home using a garbage bin, and returned it to a nearby lake.
Tips for Beating Flu Season
We can all agree that having the flu is pure misery, but being proactive can assist in dodging this nasty virus. Now that flu season has kicked off, it's time to put in the legwork on staying healthy. Start by changing up your daily habits with these tips.
This 'Karen' Halloween Mask Is the Most ...
If you've ever encountered a "Karen" in the wild, then the terror of this Halloween mask is going to hit pretty close to home. These two Karen masks by Jason Adcock are the stuff of 2020 nightmares.
How to Order the Pennywise Frappuccino F...
Beep, Beep, Richie! We all drink coffee down here. The Pennywise Frappuccino from Starbucks' Secret Menu is a vanilla bean frappuccino with strawberry puree on top.
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outa...
Having trouble with Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp? It's not just you. On Monday, October 4, users around the world are seeing error message after error message on the three services.
Britney Spears Celebrates Father Jamie B...
As Britney Spears's father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star celebrated on vacation with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, posting, "Having the time of my life here."
October 4 Is National Taco Day! Here's Where to Go ...
Whether you prefer your tacos with a hard shell or soft, here are some great places to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday, October 4.