Sterling, VA

DC Restores Indoor Mask Mandate as Delta Variant Surges
DC residents must wear masks indoors beginning Saturday, July 31 at 5 a.m.
5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Summer
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith Mountain Lake Retreat for...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Hom...
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateague Island Visitors to Fol...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts...
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream Event Is Ba...
Busch Gardens Williamsburg is bringing Howl-O-Scream back in full frightening force for 2021. It’s even starting earlier than ever before, open from September 10 to October 31.
Police Install Fencing, Security Cameras at US Capitol Ahead of S...
Law enforcement in D.C. is securing the area around the Capitol ahead of a planned protest on Saturday, September 18. The “Justice for J6” rally is being held in support of people arrested in the riot on Capitol Hill on January 6.
5 Tips for Making the Most of a Visit to...
Considered “Our Nation’s Most Sacred Shrine,” Arlington National Cemetery is an important part of our nation’s history, and a visit there can be a moving and powerful experience.
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civ...
Netflix is requesting extras for a biopic about civil rights figure Bayard Rustin that's set to film in D.C. at Lincoln Memorial next month. The movie will recreate the historic 1963 March on Washington at Lincoln Memorial.
Amazon Holding Career Day to Fill 40,000 Jobs for HQ2 in Virginia
Many of the 40,000 posted positions will be located at the second company headquarters under construction in Virginia.
3 Haunted Spots in Virginia to Stay Away...
St. Albans Sanitorium, the Peyton Randolph House, and the Ferry Plantation House: These three haunted spots in Virginia are only cool to look at from a distance.
Be Alert on the Roads: It's Mating Seaso...
Because of mating season, the next three months will bring increased wildlife activity along roads in wooded areas. In D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, that can be almost anywhere.
Remaining Disney Stores in Virginia, Maryland to Close
The last three Disney stores in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be closing for good by the end of this month.
Richmond's Robert E. Lee Statue Official...
Virginia's biggest statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been removed from its stone base.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 10–12...
Settle into the season with our weekend roundup! Usher in the new fall season with these must-see events across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
Virginia Dream Homes: An Elegant Great F...
Just minutes to the city, this beautiful property combines the best of both worlds. With five acres of prime Fairfax County land, you get the feeling of getting away from it all every time you go home.
4 Slow Cooker Recipes to Keep You Warm T...
Is there anything better than coming home to find your dinner simmering away in a slow cooker? Here are some simple crockpot recipes that anyone can tackle.
7 Unusual Things to Do With Your Body Af...
Your funeral is your last chance to make an impact on the social scene. I mean, literally, it is your last human chance. So own it, sweetheart.
The Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game
In preparation for the ghoulish holiday, we've put together the "Ultimate Halloween Horror Movie Drinking Game". So pick your poison (not literally, though, okay?), throw on your favorite slasher/horror flick, and get ready to be adequately sloshed.
Stella Artois Now Carries Alcohol-Free B...
A refreshing brew, minus the hangover? Sign us up!
Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners
The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. View the full list of winners:
Did You Know That 'Scream' Was Inspired By True Events?
The 1996 horror movie "Scream" has become a staple of the Halloween lineup, and for a good reason. What some may not know, however, is that the original screenplay was inspired by a true-life crime that happened in Gainesville, Florida.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, Septembe...
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of the songs on our song review.
Hulu Will Keep You Guessing With 'Nine P...
Part thriller, part mystery, this ensemble show is an escapist series that will suck you in. If you're looking for something to binge, "Nine Perfect Strangers" will definitely deliver.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Double Coconut Pound Cake
This simple recipe creates a moist, tender pound cake full of tropical flavor.
Broadway Is Back, Baby! 'Wicked,' 'Hamil...
The lights on Broadway are shining bright as performances return Tuesday! Four shows are set to resume performances—"Wicked," "Hamilton," "Chicago," and "The Lion King."
Marvel's 'What If...?': The MCU Actors W...
With Marvel's "What If...?" hitting our screens last week, everyone is itching to see their favorite characters in new and exciting roles. However, not every MCU actor returned to voice their character for the new animated series.
Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way
The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.