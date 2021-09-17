Williamsburg, VA

5 Things People Moving to DC Should Know
D.C. has more to offer than scandal and politics. If you're moving to D.C., here's what you need to know.
Smithsonian Institute Reveals Names of B...
Following through on a public vote to name three adorable black-footed ferret kits, the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute revealed the winning names this week.
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tic...
Live Nation announced last week a special online deal for concert-goers from July 28-August 1, with an additional perk for T-Mobile customers.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August ...
Embrace the summer heat with wine gardens, block parties, and more throughout the DMV!
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Su...
That's right, summer's juiciest fruit is ripe and ready for picking in an orchard near you. Virginia has a great climate for peaches, and you can find a pick-your-own farm in just about every other county in the state.
Virginia Dream Homes: A Beautiful Smith ...
Get away to the lake with this week's featured listing. It has its own stretch of Smith Mountain Lake.
'Superbug' Fungus Hitting DC Nursing Home
Outbreaks of a "superbug" fungus has occurred in a Washington D.C. nursing home and two hospitals in Dallas. Some cases have shown resistance to treatment and medication.
Smithsonian Institute Needs Help Naming ...
Vote online or through the zoo's mobile gaming app "Zoo Guardians."
We Bet You Haven't Heard These Fun Facts...
Use these fun facts to impress your out-of-state friends! Here are five fun facts about Virginia.
'Slow Down': Advocates Call for Assateague Island Visitors to Fol...
Advocates are calling for more speed bumps because people aren't following the 25mph speed limit after a horse was killed by a car earlier this month.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This...
From beer festivals to bluegrass, this weekend in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be one for the books!
Flags to Be Placed on the National Mall ...
The exhibit will be open to the public from September 17, 2021 to October 3, 2021.
Amazon Holding Career Day to Fill 40,000...
Many of the 40,000 posted positions will be located at the second company headquarters under construction in Virginia.
DC Extras Needed for Netflix Film on Civil Rights Figure Bayard R...
Netflix is requesting extras for a biopic about civil rights figure Bayard Rustin that's set to film in D.C. at Lincoln Memorial next month. The movie will recreate the historic 1963 March on Washington at Lincoln Memorial.
3 Haunted Spots in Virginia to Stay Away...
St. Albans Sanitorium, the Peyton Randolph House, and the Ferry Plantation House: These three haunted spots in Virginia are only cool to look at from a distance.
Remaining Disney Stores in Virginia, Mar...
The last three Disney stores in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia will be closing for good by the end of this month.
Be Alert on the Roads: It's Mating Season for Deer in the DMV
Because of mating season, the next three months will bring increased wildlife activity along roads in wooded areas. In D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, that can be almost anywhere.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Richmond's Robert E. Lee Statue Official...
Virginia's biggest statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee has been removed from its stone base.
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (September 10–12...
Settle into the season with our weekend roundup! Usher in the new fall season with these must-see events across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
Virginia Dream Homes: An Elegant Great F...
Just minutes to the city, this beautiful property combines the best of both worlds. With five acres of prime Fairfax County land, you get the feeling of getting away from it all every time you go home.
Here Are 10 Fall Festivals Happening in ...
Get your fill of the season with pumpkin-picking, hayrides, handicrafts, and more!
NoVA Eats: MarshaMello for Delicious Sweet Treats on Wheels
The next time you're at the Manassas Farmers' Market, look for a bright white food truck with a well-dressed marshmallow on its side. Marshamello offers up imaginative desserts, including s'mores to go, boozy marshmallows, and perfectly portioned parfait cups.
5 Apps to Help You Stay Safe During a Hu...
Find cheap gas, connect with nearby residents, and get the fastest alerts for impending danger in your area using these apps.
Hulu Will Keep You Guessing With 'Nine P...
Part thriller, part mystery, this ensemble show is an escapist series that will suck you in. If you're looking for something to binge, "Nine Perfect Strangers" will definitely deliver.
Marvel's 'What If...?': The MCU Actors W...
With Marvel's "What If...?" hitting our screens last week, everyone is itching to see their favorite characters in new and exciting roles. However, not every MCU actor returned to voice their character for the new animated series.
Top 5 Songs Released This Week, September 5–12
It's our weekly song review where we review five new songs released this past week. Let us know what you think of the songs on our song review.
Full List of 2021 MTV VMA Winners
The MTV Video Music Awards saw big wins for Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, among other talented artists. View the full list of winners:
Did You Know That 'Scream' Was Inspired ...
The 1996 horror movie "Scream" has become a staple of the Halloween lineup, and for a good reason. What some may not know, however, is that the original screenplay was inspired by a true-life crime that happened in Gainesville, Florida.
Bake It, Don't Buy It: Double Coconut Pound Cake
This simple recipe creates a moist, tender pound cake full of tropical flavor.
Top 10 Signs That Fall Is on the Way
The first official day of fall is September 22, but most people start kicking summer out the door around Labor Day. Here are 10 surefire signs that autumn is just around the corner.
Freeform Releases Lineup for '31 Nights ...
Get ready to experience some frights, as Freeform's annual "31 Nights of Halloween" marathon is almost here! Favorites like "Hocus Pocus," "The Addams Family," and more will be featured all October long.
Recipe: Chinese Crispy Duck
This special-occasion meal is surprisingly easy once you get the technique down. Next time you get a craving for a perfectly crispy duck, try making your own at home.
Scotland Introduces the 'Vaccine Passpor...
The Scottish Parliament just approved a Vaccine Passport for people over the age of 18. In order to access major events or nightclubs in Scotland, the passport will be required to show proof of vaccination beginning on October 1.
Hulu Increasing Its Prices in October
Your Hulu subscription is about to go up! Hulu has given notice to subscribers that it will be raising subscription prices by $1 beginning on October 8.
The Smithsonian Wants to Hear Your 9/11 Story
The Smithsonian National Museum of American History wants to hear your story of 9/11 to make a digital record. You can submit your story and any related photos online.