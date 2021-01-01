Vermont

BREAKING: Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Y...
Slang Terms From the 1920s That We Need to Bring Back 100 Ye...
Start Saving Now: First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027
Universal's 'Islands of Adventure' Reconsidering 'Seuss Land...
NASA to Launch Rocket From Wallops Flight Facility in Virgin...
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' C...

Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!

New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Re...

"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)

Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'

After the Vice-Presidential 2020 Debate, "Mike Pence's Fly" is what's trending on Twitter!

H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of ...

After losing revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, clothing retailer H&M will close five percent of its retail spaces.

Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes

Bad Bunny's new, glow-in-the-dark Crocs sell out on the first day of release!

Disney+ Releases Premiere Date for The L...

Celebrate Star Wars' Life Day for the holidays!

There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perf...

After extensive research, chemists have cooked up the perfect formula in the lab.

Disney Releases New Holiday Ornaments

Disney's Holiday Ornaments Collection is your one-stop shop for holiday gifts!

5 Interesting Facts About the Late Justi...

As we mourn the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, let's reflect on some of her positive moments as "The Notorious RBG."

Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile’ Mo...

Hercule Poirot, our favorite Belgian detective, returns to the big screen in 2020! Check out the trailer for Agatha Christie's "Death on the Nile"!

Divorced for 30 Years, Elderly Couple Remarries Under COVID-19 Pa...

The coronavirus pandemic makes us all take love a little more seriously—especially elderly couple Kjeld and Lotte Pressler.

Here's What You Need to Know About Apple...

If you own any Apple products, listen up! A new report came out about potential spyware hacks and the company replied by rolling out emergency security patches for most of their operating systems.

Taco Bell Wants Your Used Sauce Packets!

Taco Bell is teaming with TerraCycle in their efforts to go green, as they're encouraging customers to return sauce packets for recycling. This effort is aimed towards more recycling products that have been used.

Disney Ditches Virtual Queue System for Popular 'Star Wars' Ride ...

Walt Disney World (WDW) has just announced that it will be temporarily “pausing” the virtual queue service for "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios park. Instead, there will be the traditional standby line.

Fall Officially Starts on Wednesday, and...

Autumn officially arrives Wednesday at 3:21 p.m. EDT, and we're ready. While we should have been winding down into milder temps this time of year, the weather has done anything but.

Old Navy Expands Its Plus Size Product L...

Old Navy evened the playing field with this bold move, mixing extended sizes in with its existing offerings.

Amazon's 'LuLaRich' Pulls Back the Curtain on America's Most Cont...

Let's get real. Amazon's original series "LuLaRich" dives headfirst into the LuLaRoe phenomenon by ripping back the curtain and tossing it out–curtain rod and all.

Cracking the Code on Gen Z Slang: Slaps,...

Need to talk to your kids but can't understand what they're saying? Need a guide to Gen Z slang and lingo? We've got the definitions to "cap," "simp," "sus," and so many more!

Vintage Halloween Costumes That Will Hau...

People of the past brought their creepy A-game to Halloween. From looking at these nightmare-inducing photos, one thing's for sure: our ancestors were obsessed with huge heads, pillowcases, and general creepiness. 

Full List of 2021 Emmy Award Winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held Sunday night, and we've got the full list of winners from one of television's biggest award shows. Netflix's "The Crown" took home 7 awards, the biggest haul of the evening!

5 Real-Life Hauntings That Feel Straight...

The world is a spooky place. From "Insidious"-like selfies to possessed dolls, these people claim these hauntings are just like the movies.

Your Ultimate Guide to Black Friday Shop...

To lend a hand, we've put together this guide of everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021, including when it starts, where to shop, and the best deals.

Dunkaroos Are Back—Here's Where You Can Find Them

Dunkaroos, the popular '90s snack, is making a comeback, and you can find them in an oddly convenient place.

