OCN Rigs features classic and modern 4x4s and their owners who are passionate about all things off-road and seek to educate viewers on built-out rigs. This is a chance to meet the guys behind the wheel. Whether heavy production, limited availability, decommissioned police, or military-grade, some of the most unique, sought-after off-road and camping vehicles are on display on OCN Rigs. Each show features guests who often spend more time in their rigs than in their own living rooms.