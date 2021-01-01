Seattle, WA

Seattle Schools to Compensate Families For Special Ed Violations ...
For many schools and districts, the end of last school year brought with it significant questions around enrollment, homeschooling and other topics.
Push to condemn Seattle park with large ...
A local lawmaker wants to condemn a city-owned park in Seattle with a large homeless encampment next to a courthouse and declare the area a public safety hazard or nuisance property. Under the
Washington wildfire season expected to s...
Weather forecasts for June could have a large impact on Washington's upcoming wildfire season, and with record-breaking heat and dry conditions currently expected over the next week, officials are warning that the season could begin earlier and last longer than usual.
In Philosophical Shift, Seahawks Expect Tre Brown to Compete at O...
RENTON, WA - Under the leadership of general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have adhered to very specific measurables and athletic
Seattle Sounders to offer COVID-19 vacci...
The Seattle Sounders announced Thursday that they are teaming up with the city of Seattle and Virginia Mason to offer COVID-19 vaccines to fans attending home games at Lumen Field starting this weekend,
Washington Draft Pick Receives Massive S...
The Washington Football Team selected Jamin Davis, a massive NASCAR fan, with the 19th pick of the draft. Two racing legends, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr., responded with special messages.
Seahawks makes most of 3 picks and hit needs in draft
John Schneider and Pete Carroll sat down to explain the thoughts behind the newest additions to the Seattle Seahawks before the NFL draft was even complete. Yes, making just three picks created some weird circumstances for the traditionally pick-heavy Seahawks.
Amazon launches employee vaccinations in...
Amazon has started to vaccinate thousands of its warehouse and delivery workers, contractors and their families in Washington state and plans to host more vaccination clinics to inocula
The Potential of a Russell Wilson Trade ...
There is one team who still has the capital - and the need - to make a blockbuster move for Seahawks superstar quarterback Russell Wilson: the Jets. The tense
Washington Democrats get major climate bills across legislative f...
Gov. Jay Inslee and Democrats have long sought passage of the cap-and-trade and low carbon fuel standard proposals but could never get them through both chambers.
'Vaccines save lives': Thousands of COVI...
Thousands of appointments are open this week at clinics in Seattle for people to get their COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone 16 and older living or working in King County is now eligible to sign up for the 17,
Seahawks 2021 Draft Profile: Derrick Bar...
The Seahawks shocked their fan base when they selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks with their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. A year later, the
Touching moment Washington State waitres...
A waitress in Washington State was shocked to receive a surprise $1,000 tip at a restaurant on Sunday. The moving moment which was posted to Facebook shows Cassy Palmer, a server at the Village Bistro in Kennewick, tend to customers at a table. The ...
LeBron James Joins the Line-up for Day 2 of the DealBook Online S...
Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, the former Xerox chief Ursula Burns and the rapper Killer Mike are also speaking.
Every Pint Of Silver City Beer Becomes A...
Silver City Brewery proclaims there's "an all-inclusive Northwest craft beer adventure in every pint." Those words appeared to be marketing spin until I tasted the Washington brewery's sour cherry beer and Octoberfest Lager.
Jamie Dimon Slams Politicians For ‘Child...
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., at a House Financial Services ... [+] Committee hearing on April 10, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Dimon criticized lawmakers who have for months ...
Man sues Washington jail over lack of gluten-free food
A Michigan man says he lost about 35 pounds and was malnourished to the point of unconsciousness during a three-week stay in a Washington state jail early this year because staff failed to provide him gluten-free food to accommodate his celiac disease.
NFL Week 9 Wrap-Up: Wilson Regresses and...
Here's our recap of everything that happened in Week 9 of the NFL.
NFL Week 7 Wrap-Up: Undefeated Steelers ...
With Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season finished, we see dominance in veterans like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Big Ben, and franchises crumble.
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16,...
On this week's "Bachelorette" episode, Clare explores the bachelors' love languages, and things get a little steamy!
NFL Week 6 Wrap-Up: The NFC (L)East
With Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season finished, the NFC East is atrocious, the Titans are special, and Rodgers needed a wake-up call.
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtua...
Work off those quarantine pounds while still having fun—by participating in one of these holiday virtual races.
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
Let's stick to the four main food groups for breakfast—candy, candy canes, candy corns, and syrup!
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's th...
"The Bachelorette" returns to ABC and the drama's already started! (Warning: spoilers ahead)
13 Reasons Why Not: An Open Letter to My...
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The following letter was written by a young man to his friend who died by suicide.
This Harvest Cocktail Combines the Best ...
Check out the full Harvest Cocktail recipe below, and get ready to indulge in some delicious fall flavors.
How to Watch the 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies, Coverage Live
Various networks across the country will be broadcasting live for the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Ceremonies and commemorative events will take place at Ground Zero, the Flight 93 National Memorial, and other 9/11 sites.
Pop-Tarts' Dìa de Muertos Variety Featur...
Starting in September, Pop-Tarts is rolling out their Frosted Chocolately Churro pastry printed with special designs inspired by Day of the Dead at retailers nationwide.
5 Tips for Foraging Wild Pawpaws
September is peak pawpaw season and the air is rich with the tropical scents of this strange native fruit. Here's how you can find them, and what to do with them once you locate a pawpaw patch.
Disney Store Is Coming to Select Target Locations, and We’re in a...
Target is planning to add more than 160 Disney Store locations by the end of the year, just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Amazon's 'Cinderella' Adds a Modern Twis...
Thought you knew the story of "Cinderella?" Think again. Amazon's take on the timeless tale will have you singing along—yes, it's a musical.
A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Flyin...
An asteroid classified as NY1 is hurtling through space at insane speeds, says NASA. The asteroid is set to pass us here on Earth, but it's still close enough for NASA to call it a "potentially hazardous Near-Earth Object (NEO)."
VIDEO: Southwest Passenger Who Assaulted Flight Attendant Is Now ...
The flight attendant lost 2 teeth in the bloody assault, alongside other facial injuries.
Voting Is Now Open for People's 'World's...
The winning pup gets a spread in "People" Magazine and free kibble for a year!
ABBA to Release First Studio Album in 40...
ABBA has recently announced their first studio album in 40 years, and we're totally not freaking out right now! Called "Voyage," the album is set to release on November 5.
Paramount Delays 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Mission: Impossible 7' in ...
Paramount has recently announced the delay of three of its biggest titles—"Top Gun: Maverick," "Mission: Impossible 7," and "Jackass Forever." All three films have been pushed to 2022.